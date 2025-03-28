San Jose Giants Announce Leadership Promotions

March 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - Prior to the start of their season, the San Jose Giants, together with owner and operator Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), are proud to announce the promotion of two long-time employees of the club. Ben Taylor will transition from GM to President, while also taking on a

San Jose, CA - Prior to the start of their season, the San Jose Giants, together with owner and operator Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), are proud to announce the promotion of two long-time employees of the club. Ben Taylor will transition from GM to President, while also taking on a larger regional leadership role within DBH. Matt Alongi replaces Taylor as General Manager for an organization that has called Excite Ballpark home since 1942. Both are San Jose natives.

A graduate of UC Davis, Taylor is entering his 11th season with the San Jose Giants after beginning his career with the club in 2012. In his first four seasons he served in various digital, marketing operations and media relations capacities. In late 2015, Ben and his family moved to Colorado where he served as the Director of Marketing and Promotions for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, assisting the then Triple A Affiliate for the Colorado Rockies transition to the Milwaukee Brewers. During his tenure, he oversaw a number of improvements to the in-game experience and ballpark along with single game attendance records. In addition to his experience in Minor League Baseball, Ben has worked in the United States Olympic movement having led partnerships for USA Cycling where he managed a multi-million dollar portfolio of accounts, including the largest partnership collaboration in organization history.

Alongi, who becomes just the third GM in San Jose Giants history, joined the club as a summer intern in 2011 and 2012, before his graduation from the University of Arizona. He has served in multiple capacities for the organization including Director of Marketing and Media Relations as well as Vice President of Marketing. His most recent role as Assistant General Manager will now be filled by Jeff Di Giorgio, who has been promoted from his current role as Vice President of Sales after leading the organization to all-time highs in sponsorship sales in consecutive years in 2023 and 2024.

"It is an incredible privilege to become President, but an even greater honor to elevate an outstanding person and people leader to fill the role of General Manager," said Taylor. "Matt not only understands the Minor League Baseball industry and ecosystem, but the important place our organization occupies within our Giant San Jose community. In his 10 seasons, Matt has proven that he's not just ready for but deserves to take on this responsibility for our organization."

In the twenty plus combined years that Taylor and Alongi have been with the team, the organization has seen incredible successes both on and off the field. Notably, the creation and expansion of hospitality experiences at the BBSI Futures Club, the IBEW/NECA VIP Deck and the Elcor Electric Party Patio as well as enhanced promotional nights, non-baseball event calendar and community engagement. The two were on the staff that won the 2014 Larry MacPhail Award (most outstanding minor league club in creative marketing and promotional efforts) as well as oversaw efforts for the club's alternate identity (San Jose Churros) that was recognized as the 2024 winner of MiLB's season-long event series, Copa de la Diversión.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named the General Manager of this incredible organization, at the ballpark that my family and I have called home for the last decade-plus," said Matt Alongi. "I look forward to leading this organization, its storied history and our incredible to staff to new heights as we seek to continue creating the same special connection and memories for the San Jose community."

Earlier this month, San José Mayor Matt Mahan and City Council approved an agreement to keep the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark through 2050 while authorizing historic levels of investment into the 83-year-old facility.

"Ben and Matt have both been exemplary leaders in San Jose, steering the Giants with passion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to their community," said Patt Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Under their management, the Giants have remained a cornerstone of the region, evidenced by the historic lease extension they helped secure with the city ensuring the club's future in San Jose for generations to come. We are thrilled to see Matt step into the role of General Manager and Ben take on an expanded leadership position as President, further strengthening both the franchise and DBH's regional presence. Their vision and leadership will continue to elevate the Giants and the greater baseball community."

These elevations come at an exciting time as the organization prepares to open its gates for the 2025 season, with a calendar once again filled with giveaways, fireworks shows and memory-making entertainment.

Following an exhibition against the Oakland Ballers at Excite Ballpark on April 2, the San Jose Giants 2025 regular season Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 8 against the Visalia Rawhide. For more information on Tickets call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 28, 2025

San Jose Giants Announce Leadership Promotions - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.