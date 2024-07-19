Giants Return from Break with Road Trip to Fresno

July 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

GIANTS IN FRESNO THIS WEEKEND: The San Jose Giants return to action this weekend with a three-game road series against the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. The Giants have been off since last Sunday following the four-day All-Star break.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Fresno can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Justin Allegri calling all of the action.

STRONG SECOND HALF START: The Giants are off to a sizzling 15-6 start in the second half - the top record in the California League. San Jose's boasts a team ERA of 3.18 in the second half. The Giants have played 15 of their first 21 second half games at home posting an 11-4 record at Excite Ballpark compared to a 4-2 mark on the road. San Jose has yet to lose a series in the second half and have just once dropped consecutive games (July 10-11). The Giants enter the current series against Fresno having won three games in a row and 11 out of their last 15.

FIVE STRAIGHT SERIES WINS: The Giants earned their season-high fifth straight series victory when they won four of six games against the South Division-leading Visalia Rawhide last week at Excite Ballpark. Previously, the Giants won four of six games against Inland Empire from June 11-16, four of six games at Modesto from June 18-23, five of six games versus Fresno from June 25-30 and four of six against Stockton from July 1-6. During the run of five straight series victories, the Giants have posted an impressive 21-9 record. The current streak of five consecutive series wins is the Giants' longest since the 2021 championship team had a stretch of seven straight series victories.

FAMILIAR FOE: The Giants have already played 21 games against division-rival Fresno this season entering the current series (12-9 record). San Jose dropped their first five head-to-head matchups with the Grizzlies this season, but have gone 12-4 versus Fresno since, including three straight series wins. All nine remaining games between the two teams will be played at Chukchansi Park. The Giants will finish the regular season with a six-game series in Fresno from September 2-8.

INSIDE THE RECORD: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted an excellent 47-23 (.671) record dating back to April 25. San Jose is 9-1-2 in their last 12 series' overall. The Giants finished June with a league-best 17-9 record after a 17-10 mark in May (10-11 April). San Jose is 8-4 thus far in July. The Giants' 26-12 road record this season is tops among all 120 full-season affiliates in Minor League Baseball. San Jose hasn't lost a series since dropping four of six games at Stockton from June 4-9 - their only road series loss of the season.

Esmerlin Vinicio owns a 1.35 ERA in his four starts this season LEAGUE-LEADING PITCHING STAFF: The Giants enter the week with a league-best 3.60 team ERA. San Jose is attempting to lead the California League in ERA for a fourth consecutive season. The Giants have issued the second-fewest walks (3.7 per game) and allowed the second-fewest home runs (49 HR in 86 games) in the league. Individually, Dylan Carmouche is tied for first in the Cal League in wins (8), second in ERA (2.85) and ninth in strikeouts (81 SO in 82 IP). Over his last four appearances (three starts), Carmouche is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA (3 ER/22.2 IP). Shane Rademacher is also tied for fourth in the league in wins (6) and Ubert Mejias is eighth in ERA (4.03). Esmerlin Vinicio, who is scheduled to get the ball on Saturday, is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA (3 ER/20 IP) in his four starts this season.

SZYKOWNY SIZZLING: Third baseman Charlie Szykowny had an outstanding series against Visalia last week collecting 12 hits in 20 at-bats (.600 AVG). Szykowny finished the series with three doubles, one home run and six RBI's. He had multi-hits in all five games he played, which included a walk-off RBI single in the series opener on July 9. Szykowny's .340 batting average this season (in 51 games) would lead the California League, but he's just shy of having enough plate appearances to qualify. His 16 doubles and five triples are tops among current Giants players while his 35 RBI's are second on the club. Since the beginning of the second half, Szykowny is hitting .453 (29-for-64) with seven doubles, two triples, one home run and 15 RBI's in 17 games. Szykowny has hit safely in 28 out of his last 31 games dating back to May 31.

YOU GET A PROMOTION: The Giants have seen significant changes to their roster over the last several weeks. Since June 11, nine Giants players have been promoted to High-A Eugene: pitchers Tommy Kane, Cody Tucker, Joe Whitman, Trent Harris, Cesar Perdomo & Austin Strickland, 1B Bryce Eldridge, SS Cole Foster & OF Jonah Cox.

MAUI RETURNS: Maui Ahuna rejoined the Giants on June 30 after a long stint on the injured list and a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level). Ahuna was San Jose's opening day shortstop this season and is the highest rated SF Giants prospect on the active roster according to MLB.com (#9). Ahuna was originally placed on San Jose's injured list on April 28. Ahuna hit a grand slam in his second game back with San Jose on July 1 (vs. Stockton) and is 8-for-33 (.242 AVG) in nine games overall since returning to the Giants.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Fresno, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Modesto Nuts from July 23-28.

SAN JOSE GIANTS (52-34, 15-6) at FRESNO GRIZZLIES (46-40, 8-13)

Maui Ahuna and the Giants return from their break to play Fresno this weekend SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Friday, July 19 7:05 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (6-2, 3.46) vs. FRE - Albert Pacheco (3-3, 4.14)

Saturday, July 20 6:50 PM SJ - Esmerlin Vinicio (5-0, 3.93) vs. FRE - Bryan Perez (3-3, 4.70)

Sunday, July 21 5:05 PM SJ - Cale Lansville (1-3, 3.69) vs. FRE - Jack Mahoney (4-5, 3.36)

