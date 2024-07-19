Storm Get Shut out in Final Game Before All-Star Break Presented by the Valley News

July 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







On the final game before the All-Star Break, the Lake Elsinore Storm were held scoreless in a 3-0 loss.

They had Isaiah Lowe on the mound who has been consistently steady throughout the year (2.93 ERA). He would be the only pitcher to allow runs this afternoon. His final line would include five innings, six hits, five strikeouts, and three runs allowed. Those three runs all came in the third inning.

The Lake Elsinore Storm managed only to accrue five base hits, two coming in the same inning.

The story of this game is how the bullpen continued to keep Lake Elsinore in the ballgame despite the offense's lackluster production. Maikel Miralles, Alejandro Lugo, Xavier Ruiz, and Harry Gustin would pitch four combined innings, allow three hits, strike out eight batters, and not give up a single run earned or otherwise.

This came in a week where the bullpen only allowed three total earned runs across six games. The 1.08 ERA was their best in a week all season, and this dominant effort put a punctuation on their recent success.

The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up-to-date on important issues since 2001.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.