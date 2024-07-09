Giants Host Rawhide in Final Series Before Break

July 9, 2024 - California League (CalL)

VISALIA RAWHIDE (39-41, 10-5) at SAN JOSE GIANTS (48-32, 11-4)

Luke Shliger and the Giants host the Visalia Rawhide this week at Excite Ballpark SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, July 9 6:30 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-7, 5.72) vs. VIS - Casey Anderson (2-6, 9.69)

Wednesday, July 10 1:00 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (6-2, 3.59) vs. VIS - Daniel Nunez (0-0, 1.40)

Thursday, July 11 6:30 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-4, 4.06) vs. VIS - Denny Larrondo (2-3, 4.03)

Friday, July 12 7:00 PM SJ - Esmerlin Vinicio (5-0, 4.15) vs. VIS - Nate Savino (0-0, 24.30)

Saturday, July 13 5:00 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (7-1, 2.96) vs. VIS - Wilkin Paredes (3-3, 7.49)

Sunday, July 14 5:00 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-7, 5.72) vs. VIS - Adonys Perez (3-5, 6.03)

GIANTS HOST RAWHIDE THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants host the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks affiliate) in a six-game series this week at Excite Ballpark. This series marks Visalia's only visit to the South Bay this season. San Jose won four out of five games against the Rawhide from April 9-12 during the Giants' lone trip to Visalia this year.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo calling all of the action. A video feed through MiLB.TV will also be available.

STRONG SECOND HALF START: The Giants are off to a sizzling 11-4 start in the second half - the top record in the California League. San Jose's pitching staff has excelled early in the second half as the club has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of their first 15 games. The Giants enter the week with a team ERA of 2.94 in the second half. San Jose is off to their strong start against exclusively North Division rivals: 2-1 vs. Modesto, 5-1 vs. Fresno and 4-2 vs. Stockton. The current matchup against Visalia is the Giants' first series of the second half versus a South Division team. San Jose is an impressive 17-6 against South Division opponents this year. 18 of the Giants' next 27 games through August 11 will be against South Division clubs.

FOUR STRAIGHT SERIES WINS: The Giants earned their season-high fourth straight series victory when they won four of six games in a home-and-home set against Stockton last week. Previously, the Giants won four of six games against Inland Empire from June 11-16, four of six games at Modesto from June 18-23 and five of six games versus Fresno from June 25-30. San Jose opened the series last week by taking two of three games from the Ports at Excite Ballpark before then winning two of three in Stockton to secure the series victory. The Giants scored a total of 39 runs during the six games versus the Ports (6.5 runs/game). It was the most runs San Jose scored in a six-game series since May 21-26 at Lake Elsinore (40 runs, won 5 of 6). The current streak of four consecutive series wins is the Giants' longest since the 2021 championship team had a stretch of seven straight series victories.

INSIDE THE RECORD: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted an excellent 43-21 (.672) record dating back to April 25. San Jose is 8-1-2 in their last 11 series' overall. The Giants finished June with a league-best 17-9 record after a 17-10 mark in May (10-11 April). San Jose also starts the week a season-high two games over .500 at home this season (22-20). The Giants began the year 1-8 at Excite Ballpark, but have gone 21-12 (.636) since. San Jose hasn't lost a series at home since April 16-21 (vs. Modesto). The Giants' 26-12 road record this season is tops among all 120 full-season affiliates in Minor League Baseball.

LEAGUE-LEADING PITCHING STAFF: The Giants enter the week with a league-best 3.58 team ERA. San Jose is attempting to lead the California League in ERA for a fourth consecutive season. The Giants have issued the second-fewest walks (3.7 per game) and allowed the second-fewest home runs (47 HR in 82 games) in the league. Individually, Dylan Carmouche is second in the Cal League in wins (7) and ERA (2.96) while ranking ninth in strikeouts (74 SO in 76 IP). Shane Rademacher is tied for fourth in the league in wins (6) and Ubert Mejias is ninth in ERA (4.06).

Ubert Mejias is top 10 in the California League in ERA and innings pitched YOU GET A PROMOTION: The Giants have seen significant changes to their roster over the last month. Since June 11, nine Giants players have been promoted to High-A Eugene: pitchers Tommy Kane, Cody Tucker, Joe Whitman, Trent Harris, Cesar Perdomo & Austin Strickland, 1B Bryce Eldridge, SS Cole Foster & OF Jonah Cox.

SZYKOWNY STAYS HOT: Third baseman Charlie Szykowny begins the week with a team-best .310 batting average, which would also rank second in the California League, but he's just shy of having enough plate appearances to qualify. Szykowny's 13 doubles and five triples are tops among current Giants players while his 29 RBI's are second on the club. Since the beginning of the second half, Szykowny is hitting .386 (17-for-44) with four doubles, two triples and nine RBI's in 12 games. Szykowny has hit safely in 23 out of his last 26 games dating back to May 31.

MAUI RETURNS: Maui Ahuna rejoined the Giants on June 30 after a long stint on the injured list and a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level). Ahuna was San Jose's opening day shortstop this season and is the highest rated SF Giants prospect on the active roster according to MLB.com (#9). Ahuna was originally placed on San Jose's injured list on April 28. He hit .342 (13-for-38) with three homers in 11 games for the ACL Giants before rejoining the Giants. Ahuna hit a grand slam in his second game back with San Jose last week (July 1).

2024 DRAFT: The 2024 Major League Baseball draft will begin this Sunday, July 14 in Fort Worth, TX. The 20-round draft will continue through Tuesday, July 16. The San Francisco Giants have the 13th pick in the first round. Of the 21 players selected by the SF Giants in last year's draft, 18 have played for San Jose during the '23 and/or '24 seasons.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Visalia, the Giants will enjoy the four-day All-Star break from July 15-18. San Jose returns to action on Friday, July 19 to begin a three-game series in Fresno. The Giants are back at Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, July 23 for a six-game homestand against the Modesto Nuts.

