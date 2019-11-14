Cocos Locos de Rochester Introduced as Part of Minor League Baseball's Copa De La Diversion Initiative

November 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Cocos Locos de Rochester logo

(Rochester Red Wings) Cocos Locos de Rochester logo(Rochester Red Wings)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos de Rochester for three games in 2020 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n initiative.

The Cocos Locos de Rochester will take the field on Friday, May 29, Wednesday, July 8 and Sunday, August 23 at Frontier Field. In celebration of the large LatinX community in Rochester, Cocos Locos games will feature the music, dancing, food and fun of Hispanic Culture. More detailed information on each of our Cocos Locos games, including official team uniforms and caps, will be announced at a later date.

A Coco Loco is a popular rum-based beverage enjoyed in the Caribbean Islands and often served in a coconut.

"The Red Wings are proud to participate in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative in 2020," said Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason. "While playing as the Cocos Locos de Rochester we are eager to highlight the rich cultural traditions of the growing LatinX population here in Rochester. Frontier Field has hosted the Puerto Rican Festival for more than a decade and we cannot wait to bring the music, food, and excitement inside the ballpark."

Cocos Locos ticket packs are now available starting at $21 at CocosLocosBaseball.com or by calling (585) 454-1001. Cocos Locos merchandise is available at RedWings.milbstore.com or at the Team Store which is open 10-4 Monday-Friday during the offseason.

"As we head into our 13th year hosting the Puerto Rican Festival at Frontier Field, we are proud to be a partner with the Rochester Red Wings and welcome the 'Cocos Locos de Rochester' in 2020," said Orlando Ortiz, President of the Puerto Rican Festival Inc. "We are thrilled to have such a culturally rooted sport in our home countries be part of the Rochester community. We appreciate the Red Wings commitment and willingness to be part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative and ask the community to come out and have fun."

MiLB's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

The cornerstone of MiLB's Es Divertido Ser Un Fan™ (It's Fun to be a Fan™) Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with U.S. Hispanics nationwide.

The fourth year of celebrating Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, 2020 marks the third year of the Copa de la DiversiÃ³n initiative. The series has been expanded to include 92 participating teams, including Rochester.

The Red Wings begin the 2020 season at home on Thursday, April 9 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Single-game tickets for all 70 home games will go on sale in February.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.