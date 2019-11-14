Breakfast with Santa at Harbor Park Saturday, December 7

That's right. Santa Claus is coming to town and he's having breakfast at Harbor Park on Saturday, December 7. Rip Tide and Triton will be there and, if the weather is nice, you can take a photo with Santa, Rip Tide, and Triton on the field!

Space is limited, so we encourage you to call John Rogerson at (757) 622-2222 ext.121 or send him an e-mail at jrogerson@norfolktides.com.

Bidding on the orange jerseys ends at 4 PM tomorrow (Friday, November 15). Don't miss this opportunity to own an authentic Tides jersey. Some are MLB authenticated. Some are autographed. Some are game worn. Some even have dirt on them! They're as authentic as you can get and the auction ends tomorrow at 4 PM.

Once again, proceeds from this auction will benefit the Youth Baseball Fund. Thanks to support from people like you, we can fix up local youth baseball fields and give kids an opportunity to play baseball on a new, safe, and clean baseball field.

Bidding ends Friday at 4 PM. Click here to visit the auction site and submit your bids.

