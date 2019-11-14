Louisville Bats Coaching Staff Announced

November 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati Reds today announced the coaching staff for their Class AAA affiliate in Louisville of the International League.

PAT KELLY - Manager

Pat Kelly returns to the Bats as manager. He began the 2018 season as the skipper at Louisville but was promoted to the Major League staff on April 19, when Jim Riggleman was named the Reds' interim manager. In 2019 he returned as manager to Chattanooga, where he served as Lookouts manager from 1993-1994. From 2015-2017, Pat managed Class AA Pensacola. He also managed in the Reds' system at Class A Bakersfield in 2014 and from 2011-2013 at Rookie Billings, where he was 2012 Pioneer League Manager of the Year. In 2010 Kelly was the manager at Class A Lynchburg, and prior to that he spent the majority of 3 seasons as manager of the Rookie GCL Reds as well as director of Florida on-field operations and as a roving catching instructor. He began those duties in 2007 but left the post on July 3 of that season when Reds interim manager Pete Mackanin hired him as a bench coach. Kelly returned to his operations position full-time in 2008. In both 2010 and 2016, Pat was named Puerto Rican Winter League Manager of the Year. Kelly has spent 31 seasons managing in the minor leagues for 16 teams, including Richmond (2003-05), Syracuse (1999-2000), Ottawa (1997-98), Harrisburg (1995-96), Chattanooga (1993-94, 2019), Indianapolis (1991-92), Rockford (1991), Las Vegas (1990), Wichita (1988-89), Reno (1987) and Charleston (1986). He also served as pitching coach with Glens Falls (1985), the GCL White Sox ('84) and Niagara Falls ('83). Kelly was a catcher in the Angels, Blue Jays, Braves and White Sox systems and reached the majors in 1980 with Toronto. Pat, 64, resides in Sarasota, FL.

JAMES BALDWIN - Pitching Coach

James Baldwin is entering his fifth season in the organization, his first with one of the Reds' affiliates. He spent the previous 4 seasons as rehabilitation coach at the Goodyear facility. He pitched in the Major Leagues for 11 seasons from 1995-2005 for the White Sox, Dodgers, Mariners, Twins, Mets, Orioles and Rangers. Baldwin was an American League All-Star in 2000 and finished that season with a 14-7 record. He also made his lone Postseason appearance in 2000, when for Chicago he started Game 3 of the AL Division Series and pitched 6.0 strong innings in the 2-1 loss at Seattle (3h, 1r, 3bb, 2k). Baldwin, 48, lives in Goodyear, Arizona.

LEON DURHAM - Hitting Coach

Leon Durham is entering his his third season as Louisville's hitting coach. In 2018, Durham returned to the Reds organization after spending the previous 17 seasons working for the Detroit Tigers. Following a 16-year run as Class AAA Toledo's hitting coach, Durham worked at the Major League level in 2017 as the Tigers' assistant hitting coach. In 2010, he coached Team USA during the Pan American qualifying tournament. From 1996-2000, he coached in the Angels' system at Class A Lake Elsinore (1996), Class AAA Vancouver (1997-98) and Class AAA Edmonton (1999-00). Durham enjoyed a 10-year Major League playing career with the Cardinals (1980, 1989), Cubs (1981-88) and Reds (1989), finishing his career with a .277 batting average and 147 home runs. He's a 2-time National League All-Star (1982, 1983) and earned The Sporting News' Silver Slugger honors following the '82 season. Durham belted a pair of home runs during the 1984 NLCS for the Cubs vs San Diego. A Cincinnati native and a 1976 graduate of Woodward High School, Leon continues to reside in the Queen City during the offseason.

KEVIN MAHAR - Bench Coach

Kevin Mahar is entering his seventh season in the Reds organization, his first at Louisville. He spent the last 3 years as Class A Dayton's bench coach. He returned to the Reds organization in 2017 after working in private business in 2016. Kevin served as Class A Daytona's hitting coach in 2015, a role he also held for Rookie level Billings in 2013 and 2014. The former outfielder in the Texas and Philadelphia organizations played in parts of 6 professional seasons, including 7 games for the Major League Rangers in 2007. He collected his first big league hit on May 17, 2007 off Tampa Bay's Scott Kazmir. Mahar is a graduate of Indiana University and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2004. He resides in Jasper, Indiana with wife Atalie and children Malik, Stella and Nash.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.