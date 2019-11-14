Ring in 2020 in Hensville
November 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, OH- A new decade is upon us, and what better way to welcome 2020 than celebrating New Year's Eve in Hensville! We're hosting celebrations at Holy Toledo! Tavern and Fleetwood's Tap Room aimed at maximum fun and making memories with the ones you love.
HOLY TOLEDO NEW YEAR'S EVE WINE DINNER
This all-inclusive package begins with a five-course dinner expertly paired with wine at Holy Toledo! Tavern followed by our New Year's Eve Dance Party at Fleetwood's Tap Room featuring DJ Scholar on the main floor and Distant Cousinz in the Armory located on the fourth floor.
First dinner seating is at 5:30 p.m. Second seating is at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are $90 in advance or $100 day of event.
Menu:
Appetizer Course
Marrow Butter, Bacon Onion Jam & Sourdough Toast, paired with Locations NZ Sauvignon Blanc
Salad Course
Beet Carpaccio & Frisee Creamed Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Blood Orange Segments with White Balsamic Vinaigrettes, paired with Locations F Rose
Main Entrée
Braised Beef Short Rib, Creamy Polenta, Golden Chanterelles, Root Vegetables, Natural Jus, paired with Locations I / Locations CA
Vegetable Course
Vegetable Ravioli, Puttanesca Sauce, Parmesan Reggiano, paired with Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay / Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend
Dessert
Chocolate Lava Cake Ganache, Berry Compote, Chantilly Cream, paired with J Vineyards California Sparkling
FLEETWOOD'S NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE PARTY
Joins us at downtown Toledo's biggest dance party with two floors of entertainment.
Enjoy some suds and featured cocktails from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. with music from DJ Scholar on the first floor and live music from Distant Cousinz in the Armory on the fourth floor. Enjoy a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight!
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
For tickets to the Holy Toledo Wine Dinner or Fleetwood's Dance Party go to HensvilleToledo.com.
