Ring in 2020 in Hensville

November 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, OH- A new decade is upon us, and what better way to welcome 2020 than celebrating New Year's Eve in Hensville! We're hosting celebrations at Holy Toledo! Tavern and Fleetwood's Tap Room aimed at maximum fun and making memories with the ones you love.

HOLY TOLEDO NEW YEAR'S EVE WINE DINNER

This all-inclusive package begins with a five-course dinner expertly paired with wine at Holy Toledo! Tavern followed by our New Year's Eve Dance Party at Fleetwood's Tap Room featuring DJ Scholar on the main floor and Distant Cousinz in the Armory located on the fourth floor.

First dinner seating is at 5:30 p.m. Second seating is at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $90 in advance or $100 day of event.

Menu:

Appetizer Course

Marrow Butter, Bacon Onion Jam & Sourdough Toast, paired with Locations NZ Sauvignon Blanc

Salad Course

Beet Carpaccio & Frisee Creamed Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Blood Orange Segments with White Balsamic Vinaigrettes, paired with Locations F Rose

Main Entrée

Braised Beef Short Rib, Creamy Polenta, Golden Chanterelles, Root Vegetables, Natural Jus, paired with Locations I / Locations CA

Vegetable Course

Vegetable Ravioli, Puttanesca Sauce, Parmesan Reggiano, paired with Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay / Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake Ganache, Berry Compote, Chantilly Cream, paired with J Vineyards California Sparkling

FLEETWOOD'S NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE PARTY

Joins us at downtown Toledo's biggest dance party with two floors of entertainment.

Enjoy some suds and featured cocktails from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. with music from DJ Scholar on the first floor and live music from Distant Cousinz in the Armory on the fourth floor. Enjoy a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight!

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For tickets to the Holy Toledo Wine Dinner or Fleetwood's Dance Party go to HensvilleToledo.com.

