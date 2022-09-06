Clover Stadium to again Host Heroes Classic

Rockland County, NY - For the third successive year, Clover Stadium in Pomona, the home of the Frontier League's New York Boulders, will play host to the annual Heroes Baseball Classic between the New York Police Department and New York Fire Department.

This year's game, sponsored in part by the Duke of Oil and Tune of New City, will be played on Saturday, Sept. 10, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The game between the NYPD and FDNY is held each year in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice after responding to the World Trade Center area on Sept. 11, 2001. On that day, the FDNY baseball team lost two members - Andre Fletcher and Mike Weinberg.

Proceeds from the game will go to the Widows and Children's Fund, as well as the Stephen Siller Foundation.

The first game of the series between the NYPD and FDNY was played back in 1999 at St. John's University in Queens with the NYPD winning 6-5. The following summer, the match was contested at the College of Staten Island with the FDNY copping a 12-5 victory. There was no game played in 2001 because of the attack.

Overall, the NYPD holds an 12-10 edge in the series.

