Wild Card Game Suspended

September 6, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers jumped out to a 5-0 lead at home, but the West Division Wild Card Game with the Evansville Otters had to be suspended due to a lighting issue.

The first four batters of the game all reached base for the Boomers in the bottom of the first following a 1-2-3 top of the frame from Shumpei Yoshikawa. Alec Craig dropped a single into right, Braxton Davidson walked, Chase Dawson deposited a bunt single and Mike Hart put the Boomers ahead 1-0 by pushing a single through the right side. Clint Hardy lifted a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0 before a bunt single from William Salas capped the three-run first. Davidson hammered an opposite field homer after a 1-2-3 second to make the score 5-0 before the game was suspended due to a lighting issue. The contest will resume tomorrow at 1:00pm in the top of the third.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.