Clinching 'Clones

September 2, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





CONEY ISLAND, NY - Behind Long Island native Frank Valentino's nine-strikeout performance, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, cliched a postseason berth with a 4-1 victory over the Staten Island Yankees Monday afternoon at MCU Park. With the win, the Cyclones clich their first McNamara Division title since 2010, and first playoff berth since 2012.

W: Valentino (2-4)

L: Mejias (2-1)

SV: Santos (1)

BIG MOMENTS

- Frank Valentino struck out nine batters over 5 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and one run with two walks in a victory that sends the Cyclones to playoffs.

- Brooklyn rallied for three runs in the bottom of the third, scoring on an RBI single from Wilmer Reyes and a two-run double by Luke Ritter to take a 3-0 advantage.

- Nick MacDonald, Hunter Parsons, and Reyson Santos combined to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven batters.

- Mets rehabber Robinson Cano, playing as the designated hitter, went 0-3 with an RBI groundout.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Frank Valentino: W, 5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

- Luke Ritter: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI

- Wilmer Reyes: 2-3, 2B, RBI, BB, R

- Nick MacDonald: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K

NEWS & NOTES

- Brooklyn begins the playoffs at Hudson Valley Wednesday night, opening up a three-game series. The two will play Wednesday at Hudson Valley, Thursday in Brooklyn, and Friday in Brooklyn if necessary.

- The Cyclones finish the season 43-32, closing with the most wins since the 2012 season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades - New York Penn League Semifinals

Dutchess Stadium - Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP Michel Otanez (2-1, 2.97 ERA) vs. TBA

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

