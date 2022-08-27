Claws Battle Back, But Fall Short on Saturday against Brooklyn

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held off the BlueClaws 8-3 on Saturday night in ShoreTown to win their fifth straight game to start the series.

Jersey Shore (44-75) has dropped six in a row overall and Brooklyn (61-58) is now 21-5 against the BlueClaws this year.

Brooklyn opened the scoring in the second on a SAC fly by William Lugo. They added a run in the fourth on a wild pitch and two in the fifth, one on a groundout by Jose Peroza and one on an error on third baseman Freylin Minyety.

Down 4-0, the BlueClaws got back in the game with three runs, on just two hits, in the bottom of the fifth. Arturo De Freitas got the first Claws hit of the game to start the inning. After three walks brought in a run, Baron Radcliff singled home two in the fifth to cut the lead to 5-3. Radcliff, who homered twice on Friday, has five hits in the last three games and is 21-64 in August.

Jersey Shore had the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning but Anthony Quirion and Freylin Minyety each struck out to end the inning. Daison Acocsta, who came on to face Quirion, got the last five outs for his seventh save of the year.

Brooklyn then added three more in the ninth off Cristian Hernandez to pull away for good.

Jersey Shore starter Matt Russell (5-9) took the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, in five innings of work. Daniel Juarez (1-0) earned the win, getting the last out of the fifth and throwing a scoreless sixth. Dominic Hamel started for the Cyclones and gave up three runs and four walks over 4.2 innings.

The BlueClaws continue their series with Brooklyn on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Dominic Pipkin starts for Jersey Shore.

