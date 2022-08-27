HVR Game Notes - August 27, 2022

Hickory Crawdads (62-56, 24-28) vs. Hudson Valley Veterans (64-53, 30-21)

RHP Ricky Vanasco (2-4, 4.72 ERA) vs. RHP Richard Fitts (1-0, 0.71 ERA)

| Game 118 | Home Game 58 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | August 27, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

HITTING THE FINAL STRETCH: The Renegades continue on their 12-game homestand tonight as they take on the Hickory Crawdads. This is the first time ever that the Renegades and Crawdads will play each other. With this week's series, Hudson Valley now will have played 10 of the 12 teams in the South Atlantic League in the last two seasons, with only Bowling Green and Asheville having not matched up.

GETTING HEATED IN THE SAL NORTH: With 14 games left to play this season, the SAL North Division is one of the closest races in Minor League Baseball, with three teams separated by only 1.5 games. The Texas League South has three teams separated by 1.0 game. The Renegades are in first by themselves at 30-21, while Brooklyn sits in second at 30-22 and Aberdeen in third at 29-23. Aberdeen won the first half and has already punched its ticket to the playoffs. They await the winner of the second half. If the IronBirds win the second half, the second playoff spot goes to the team with the second-best full-season record.

IT'S MAGIC, YOU KNOW: With 14 games left to play the Renegades magic number over the Brooklyn Cyclones to clinch a playoff spot is 14.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades hit three home runs and got a solid start from Josue Panacual (5.2 IP, 0 R) to hang on for a 5-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday. Spencer Henson, Tyler Hardman, and Grant Richardson all went deep for the Gades, providing for four of the team's five tallies. The Crawdads put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the top of the ninth, but Nelson Alvarez was able to nail down the save.

MISSION TO MARS: Renegades OF Jasson Domínguez has been on a tear as of late, picking up multiple hits in four of his last eight games played. Since August 17, Domínguez is hitting a scorching .353/.421/.618 (12-for-34) with 8 R, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K and is 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts. The 19-year-old is batting .283/.393/.460 in 30 games since his promotion from Single-A.

DON'T RUN ON THE MARTIAN: With two outfield assists Wednesday night, Jasson Domínguez has five in 27 games in centerfield with the Renegades this season. That is tied with Johan Rojas (63 G, JS) for most among SAL centerfielders this season. He has also initiated three double plays, the most in the circuit.

SOONER BOOMER: With his 19th home run of the season Friday, Tyler Hardman edged closer to the Renegades single-season home run record, and is now just three behind Dan Grummitt (22 in 1999). Hardman also sits third on the Renegades career home run list behind Grummitt and Everson Pereira (23). After having just six double-digit home run seasons in team history from 1994-2019, 10 Renegades have hit 10-or-more longballs since 2021, coinciding with the move to full-season baseball and the Yankees affiliation.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Scoring many runs gives a team a better chance to win a baseball game, and the 2022 Renegades are no exception. With Sunday's 9-3 win over Brooklyn, Hudson Valley is now 30-2 (.938) this season when scoring 7-or-more runs. The Gades are 34-51 (.400) when scoring 7-or-fewer runs.

DRIVING THEM IN AT A RECORD PACE: Renegades INF Tyler Hardman set the Renegades single-season RBI record on August 17 with a ninth-inning double off Brooklyn's Keyshawn Askew. With his 59th RBI of the season, Hardman surpassed the mark set by Dan Grummitt in 1999. Hardman currently ranks third all-time on the Renegades all-time RBI list, behind Jacson McGowan's club record 82 and former teammate Everson Pereira's 75.

CLOSE GAME TROUBLES: Throughout the season, the Renegades have struggled in close games, going 14-17 (.452) in one-run games and 10-14 (.417) in two-run games. Overall, the Gades are 24-31 (.436) in such contests, a disappointing mark. On average, teams finish around .500 in such games. The struggles in one- and two-run games are part of the reason why the Renegades are four games worse than their expected win-loss record of 68-49 based on their run differential.

PINSTRIPED PITCHING PROWESS: Strength in pitching is a theme across the New York Yankees minor league system and the Renegades are no exception. The staff sports a 3.69 ERA on the season, second-best in the South Atlantic League, behind only Wilmington (3.67). It also ranks as the fifth-best staff ERA in High-A, and t7th-best in the minor leagues. All four Yankees affiliated teams rank in the top 25 in the minors in ERA -- Somerset 3.58, t4th; Tampa 3.87, 20th; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3.95, 24th.

A DAY AT THE RACES: With Carlos Narvaez's steal of third base in the seventh inning on July 6, the Renegades stole their collective 150th base of the season to set a new franchise record. It took only 77 games to break the record that was set by the 2021 Renegades in 120 games. The Gades enter play Saturday with 215 stolen bases on the year, third-most in the minors behind Down East (A, TEX -- 276) and Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 226). The Renegades' 200th steal of the season was Spencer Henson swiping third at Brooklyn on August 18.

HELLO RANGERS, OUR OLD FRIENDS: The Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers make their way to The Dutch this week, marking the first trip to Dutchess Stadium for a Rangers affiliate since 1996. The Renegades' first-ever minor league affiliation was with the Texas Rangers, a partnership that lasted through the 1996 season in which the Gades were a co-op club for the Rangers and Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

