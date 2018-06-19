Clark, Revs Offense Enjoy Enormous Night in Blowout Victory

Tyler Clark blasted a grand slam and a three-run homer and the York Revolution pounded out a season-high 19 runs and 20 hits en route to a 19-3 blowout win over the Road Warriors Monday night at PeoplesBank Park. It was the Revs' largest margin of victory this season and it got them back to .500 at 23-23.

It marked the most hits in a nine-inning game and the most runs in a game since 2012, while Clark became the fourth player in Revs history to total seven RBI in a game and first since the 2012 season.

The Road Warriors actually scored first in the game when Melvin Rodriguez hit a line-drive solo home run to left-center field in the top of the first inning off Revs starter Logan Williamson, but that was the only time the Revs would trail in the game.

Zach Wilson tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second on a sac fly to left field off Road Warriors starter Kelvin Villa. Three batters latter, Clark launched a grand slam over the Arch Nemesis to put the Revs ahead 5-1. It was the second grand slam for the Revs this season. Travis Witherspoon followed with a solo homer to left-center, his fourth of the season, to make it a 6-1 game. It was the first time the Revs have hit back-to-back homers this season.

The Revs continued to add on in the third. After Luis Cruz doubled home a run, Clark blasted a three-run dinger to center field to put the Revs up 10-1, giving himself seven RBI on the night and doubling his season total with two swings. Clark became the fourth Rev with a multi-homer game this season, hitting his fourth and fifth.

Williamson settled in on the mound for the Revs, retiring 11 batters in a row and tossing three straight 1-2-3 innings. The streak started when Williamson got a double play to end the first inning and continued until Chris Rivera singled with one out in the fifth.

The Road Warriors ended up scoring twice in the fifth inning when Williamson ran into trouble. The first run came on a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Matt Hibbert and another run scored on Osvaldo Martinez' sac fly, making it a 10-3 game.

Williamson (1-1) earned the win with five innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Meanwhile, Villa (1-5) only lasted three innings for the Road Warriors, giving up 10 earned runs on nine hits, absorbing the loss.

After the Revs went down quietly in the fourth and fifth, the bats caught fire again in the sixth. Tyson Gillies belted a line-drive two-run home run to right-center field, his first as a Rev, to extend York's lead to 12-3. Welington Dotel, Melky Mesa and Jose Cuevas followed with three straight singles to load the bases for Wilson, who doubled to left to bring home two more runs. The Revs added one more on Cruz' RBI ground out to bring the score to 15-3.

In the eighth, the Revs continued to pile it on when Osvaldo Martinez, the Road Warriors shortstop, came in to pitch. The inning featured an RBI single from Ryan Dent and an RBI double from Witherspoon, and was capped off by Dotel's two-RBI double, giving the Revs a 19-3 lead.

Zac Treece and Junior Rincon each threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the win.

Notes: The Revs posted single-game season-highs with 19 runs, 20 hits, 15 total RBIs and eight extra-base hits. The 19 runs are the most they've scored in a game since August 31, 2012, a 22-6 win vs. Long Island. That also marked the last time the Revs posted 20 hits in a nine-inning game. The run total officially tied the fifth largest in a game in team history, while the hit total tied the eighth largest. It marked the 15th time the Revs have totaled 20 hits in a game. All nine starters had at least one hit and eight of the nine had a multi-hit game. Dotel, Witherspoon and Cuevas each had three hits and Witherspoon finished a triple shy of the cycle. All nine starters also scored at least one run and reached base at least twice. Cuevas, Cruz, Dent and Clark each scored three runs. Six different Revs had a multi-RBI game, including Clark, who had seven and became the fourth player in Revs history with seven or more in a game, and the first since Chris Nowak on August 24, 2012 in a 9-1 win at Somerset; Nate Espy also drove in seven, doing so in the Revs' first ever victory, a 17-6 win on May 9, 2007 at Camden. Clark's seven RBI came within one of the franchise record of eight set by Justin Singleton on September 13, 2007 in a 19-2 win vs. Bridgeport. The Revs also tied a season-high with four home runs and set a season-high with five consecutive hits in the sixth inning. The Revs scored four runs or more in four separate innings and sent nine batters to the plate in three of those frames. Williamson became the third Revs pitcher this season to retire 11 consecutive batters, joining Zac Grotz and Pat McCoy. The win is the 22nd of Williamson's Revs career, fourth-most in franchise history. With his first out in the third inning, Williamson became the third pitcher in Revs history to reach 400 innings in a York uniform, joining Corey Thurman (980.1 innings) and Chris Cody (517.0 innings).

Up Next: The Revs and Road Warriors will play Game 2 of their four-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Mitch Atkins gets the ball for York while the Road Warriors will send out RHP Michael Lee. It is a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

