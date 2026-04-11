Clark Cup Playoffs First Round: Madison Capitols 2, Green Bay Gamblers 1
Published on April 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Schultz's Overtime Winner Hands Musketeers 4-3 Victory over Tri-City in Game One of Western Conference First Round Series Friday Night - Tri-City Storm
- Stars Thwart Buccaneers in Game Two - Lincoln Stars
- Plante, Augustine, Wyttenbach Take College Hockey's Top Honors - USHL
- No. 6 Tri-City Opens First Round of Clark Cup Playoffs Friday Night at No. 3 Sioux City - Tri-City Storm
- Sioux Falls Stampede Tenders Dylan Delgado - USHL
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