Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal: Madison Capitals 2, Youngstown Phantoms 3
Published on April 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026
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- Stars Defeat Stampede in Game Three - Lincoln Stars
- Saints Take Series Lead with Game 3 Win - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Saints Take Series Lead with Game 3 Win - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Teddy Merrill Wins Curt Hammer Award - USHL
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