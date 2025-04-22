Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Dubuque Fighting Saints 6, Madison Captiols 1
April 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints YouTube Video
The Fighting Saints win the Conference Semis 3-1 in the series against the Capitols. #ClarkCup
Check out the Dubuque Fighting Saints Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025
- Osburn, Laurila and Compton Named USHL Defenseman of the Year Finalists - USHL
- Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols in Game 4 on Tuesday - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Stars Sweep Musketeers, Advance to Conference Finals - Lincoln Stars
- Hawks Score a Half Dozen - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Saints Come Back for Game 3 Win, Take Series Lead - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dubuque Fighting Saints Stories
- Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols in Game 4 on Tuesday
- Saints Come Back for Game 3 Win, Take Series Lead
- Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols in Game 3 on Monday
- Power Play Leads Saints To Game 2 Win Over Caps
- Power Play Leads Saints To Game 2 Win Over Caps