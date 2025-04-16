Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Madison Capitols 5, Green Bay Gamblers 3
April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison ends the Gamblers season with a 5-3 win, and will face off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday. Goals from Sam Kappell and Gavin Uhlenkamp secured the win. #USHL
