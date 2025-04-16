Second Round of Clark Cup Playoffs Is Set

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced dates, times and matchups for the second round of the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Game 1: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #1 Youngstown Phantoms - Saturday, April 19, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #1 Youngstown Phantoms - Sunday, April 20, 7:05 p.m. ET

Game 3: #1 Youngstown Phantoms at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Tuesday, April 22, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 4: #1 Youngstown Phantoms at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Wednesday, April 23, 7:10 p.m. ET*

Game 1: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #1 Youngstown Phantoms - Friday, April 25, 7:00 p.m. ET*

Game 1: #3 Madison Capitols at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Friday, April 18, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #3 Madison Capitols at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Saturday, April 19, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints at #3 Madison Capitols - Monday, April 21, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 4: #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints at #3 Madison Capitols - Tuesday, April 22, 6:05 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #3 Madison Capitols at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Thursday, April 24, 7:05 p.m. CT*

*If necessary

Western Conference

Game 1: #4 Sioux City Musketeers at #1 Lincoln Stars - Friday, April 18, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #4 Sioux City Musketeers at #1 Lincoln Stars - Saturday, April 19, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #1 Lincoln Stars at #4 Sioux City Musketeers - Monday, April 21, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4: #1 Lincoln Stars at #4 Sioux City Musketeers - Tuesday, April 22, 7:05 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #4 Sioux City Musketeers at #1 Lincoln Stars - Thursday, April 24, 7:05 p.m. CT*

Game 1: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #2 Sioux Falls Stampede - Friday, April 18, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #2 Sioux Falls Stampede - Saturday, April 19, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #2 Sioux Falls Stampede at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Monday, April 21, 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 4: #2 Sioux Falls Stampede at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Tuesday, April 22, 6:35 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #2 Sioux Falls Stampede - Friday, April 25, 7:05 p.m. CT*

*If necessary

The winner of each conference quarterfinal series will advance to a best-of-five conference semifinal series. The winners of the conference semifinals advance to a best-of-five conference final series. The format of conference semifinal and final will be 2-2-1 with games 1, 2, and 5 at the higher seed.

The Clark Cup playoffs feature 12 teams, six from each of the Eastern and Western Conferences, and four rounds. The postseason started with a best-of-three, first round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and #4 and #5 seeds from each conference. The top two seeds in each conference received first-round byes.

