Hawks Resume Clark Cup Chase on the Road this Weekend

April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks open a United States Hockey League Western Conference Semifinal series on Friday, visiting the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Game Three in the best-of-five set will be at Young Arena on Monday, April 21st, beginning at 6:35. If necessary, Game Four will also be at home on Tuesday, beginning at the same time. The complete series schedule is below:

Game One, Friday April 18th - 7:05 p.m., Denny Sanford Premier Center

Game Two, Saturday, April 19th - 6:05 p.m., Denny Sanford Premier Center

Game Three, Monday, April 21st - 6:35 p.m., Young Arena

*Game Four, Tuesday, April 22nd - 6:35 p.m., Young Arena (if necessary)

*Game Five, Friday, April 25th - 7:05 p.m., Denny Sanford Premier Center (if necessary)

The Black Hawks advanced to the coming series by winning consecutive games against the Tri-City Storm on Monday and Tuesday. Brendan McMorrow scored the game-winning goal and Carter Casey made 23 saves in Monday's 2-1 decision. Last night, Kaeden Hawkins scored twice, and Waterloo clinched a place in the next round with a 7-3 victory. The seven goals were the most by the Hawks in a postseason game since 2016.

Single-game tickets for Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com. Most seats in Young Arena will be $10. Seats in Glass Zone sections are $15. Game Four sales will begin once that date becomes necessary.

Black Hawks 2024/25 season ticket holders currently have the opportunity to opt-in for the remainder of the postseason, retaining their regular season seats for all playoff games at a discount. To access this "Pay as Announced" package, log into your tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com account from now through Monday at 5 p.m. "Pay as Announced" participants will be charged for all games played at Young Arena, but not for any "if necessary" games which are unneeded, should a series end early.

This will be the fourth instance where the Black Hawks and Stampede have met during the postseason. Waterloo is 4-4 against Sioux Falls during the Clark Cup Playoffs. The Stampede defeated the Hawks 3-0 during a single-game Clark Cup Final in 2006. Waterloo won the first postseason series between the teams, three-games-to-none, in 2014. Sioux Falls won the most recent playoff clash in four games during the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals.

