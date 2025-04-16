Hawks Offense Sizzles in Series Clincher

April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored multiple goals in each period on Tuesday, eventually pulling away from the Tri-City Storm for a 7-3 win during Game Two of a first round Clark Cup Playoff series at Young Arena.

Added to Monday's 2-1 victory, Waterloo advances from the best-of-three set. The Hawks' seven goals Tuesday are the most for the club during a postseason game since a 7-4 victory against Tri-City on May 7, 2016.

It was a call-and-response first period which ended with the teams tied 2-2. Waterloo went ahead 1-0 at 1:55. Reid Daavettila won a puck in the right corner and centered to set up Keaden Hawkins for a spinning shot that squeaked across the goal line. Artemi Nizameyev got that goal back for the Storm in transition at 3:36. His shot from near the top of the right circle made it under the crossbar.

Exactly one minute later Brendan McMorrow established a new lead. Pulling the puck off the kickplate, he stepped to the top of the crease and stuffed in a low chance. The 2-1 score held until 12:52. Nizameyev slipped the puck to Shawn McEwan, and the defenseman weaved up the slot to put a try off the post and in.

Successful second period special teams put the Black Hawks ahead permanently. Easton Hewson scored a go-ahead goal at 4:18, cashing in on a feed from behind the Storm net just moments before Tri-City came to full strength.

Waterloo went on to turn away two Storm power plays in the period, and that allowed the Hawks to add to the lead during their next advantage. Again, the goal came just before the power play time expired. In the latter instance, Chase Jette slung a sharp-angled chance from the left circle inside the opposite post at 16:44.

The Storm were back within one just before intermission, thanks to a score with 36 seconds to go in the period. McEwan pushed a pass from circle to circle, and Dylan Nolan capitalized from the left ring.

Undaunted, the Black Hawks pulled away in the third, starting at 10:22. Teddy Townsend nudged the puck away on a cross-ice pass in his own zone, then accelerated past a defender, catching up with the loose disk before sending it off the post and in.

Hawkins then produced his second of the night during Waterloo's final power play at 14:20. All five Hawks touched the puck within seconds as it went from behind the net, back to the left point, through the slot and into the right circle for Hawkins to fire home with a one-timer.

Teddy Mallgrave added an empty netter from his own zone with three minutes to go, stretching the lead to its largest margin.

Waterloo outshot Tri-City 40-23. Carter Casey claimed the win with 20 saves, while Kyle Jones stopped 33 Hawks attempts in defeat.

The Black Hawks now move on to face the Sioux Falls Stampede in the Western Conference Semifinals beginning this weekend. The best-of-five series will begin on the road, with the Hawks returning to Young Arena next week. Details about on-sale dates and times for Waterloo-Sioux Falls tickets will be released soon.

Tri-City 2 1 0 - 3

Waterloo 2 2 3 - 7

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Hawkins 1 (Daavettila, Peddle), 1:55. 2, Tri-City, Nizameyev 1 (Laylin, Jones), 3:36. 3, Waterloo, McMorrow 2 4:36. 4, Tri-City, McEwen 1 (Nizameyev, Crandell), 12:52. Penalties-Morich Wat (tripping), 15:17; McEwen Tc (tripping), 15:52.

2nd Period-5, Waterloo, Hewson 1 (Jette, Schultz), 4:18 (PP). 6, Waterloo, Jette 1 (Schultz, Daavettila), 16:43 (PP). 7, Tri-City, Nolan 1 (McEwen, Woogk), 19:24. Penalties-McEwen Tc (tripping), 2:20; Bogas Wat (holding), 7:17; Deering Wat (checking from behind), 10:50; Fandel Tc (checking from behind, misconduct-checking from behind), 14:44.

3rd Period-8, Waterloo, Townsend 1 10:22. 9, Waterloo, Hawkins 2 (McMorrow, Compton), 14:20 (PP). 10, Waterloo, Mallgrave 1 (Deering), 17:07 (EN). Penalties-Jette Wat (tripping), 1:30; Laylin Tc (high sticking), 14:01.

Shots on Goal-Tri-City 4-10-9-23. Waterloo 15-15-10-40.

Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 0 / 4; Waterloo 3 / 4.

Goalies-Tri-City, Jones (39 shots-33 saves). Waterloo, Casey (23 shots-20 saves).

A-1,982

