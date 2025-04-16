Stampede to Host Waterloo Black Hawks in Western Conference Semifinals as Playoff Hockey Returns to the PREMIER Center
April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux Falls Stampede News Release
Sioux Falls, S.D. - After earning a first-round bye, the Sioux Falls Stampede are set to compete in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Clark Cup Playoffs. Following the Waterloo Black Hawks' sweep of the Tri-City Storm, the Stampede's Western Conference Semifinal schedule is as follows:
Game 1: WAT @ Sioux Falls - Friday, April 18 | 7:05 PM CST
Game 2: WAT @ Sioux Falls - Saturday, April 19 | 6:05 PM CST
Game 3: Sioux Falls @ WAT - Monday, April 21 I 6:35 PM CST
Game 4*: Sioux Falls @ WAT - Tuesday, April 22 I 6:35 PM CST
Game 5*: WAT @ Sioux Falls - Friday, April 25 | 7:05 PM CST
*If necessary
Fans are in for a treat this weekend!
Friday Night: The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a Stampede team picture poster, courtesy of Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital. During the first intermission, the popular air mattress race returns, followed by Knocker Balls in the second intermission.
Saturday Night: The fun continues with Mr. Twister, face painting, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth in the concourse. Before puck drop, the Stampede are also hosting an Easter Trail, where fans can stop by the tables in the concourse to pick up candy and other prizes. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Our friends from 605 Ninja will perform an aerial silks act during the first intermission, and Chuck-A-Puck will take place in the second intermission, with proceeds benefiting the Washington High School Soccer Program.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Second Round of Clark Cup Playoffs Is Set - USHL
- Stars to Host Musketeers in Second Round of Clark Cup Playoffs - Lincoln Stars
- Stampede to Host Waterloo Black Hawks in Western Conference Semifinals as Playoff Hockey Returns to the PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls Stampede
- League Partners with Johns Hopkins University to Develop AI-Generated Schedule for 2025-26 Season - USHL
- Hawks Resume Clark Cup Chase on the Road this Weekend - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Jacks Fall 4-3. Riders Force Win Or Go Home Game Three - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Waterloo Uses Trio of Third Period Goals to Seal Game 2 Win over Storm, Black Hawks Sweep Best-Of-Three Western Conference First Round Series - Tri-City Storm
- Hawks Offense Sizzles in Series Clincher - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux Falls Stampede Stories
- Stampede to Host Waterloo Black Hawks in Western Conference Semifinals as Playoff Hockey Returns to the PREMIER Center
- Stampede Close out Regular Season with Win Number 40
- Herd Fall to Force as Affiliate Players Slot In
- Stampede Clean House as Varkonyi Earns Hat Trick
- Stampede Come up Short, But Lock in Playoff Bye