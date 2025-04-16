Stampede to Host Waterloo Black Hawks in Western Conference Semifinals as Playoff Hockey Returns to the PREMIER Center

April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - After earning a first-round bye, the Sioux Falls Stampede are set to compete in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Clark Cup Playoffs. Following the Waterloo Black Hawks' sweep of the Tri-City Storm, the Stampede's Western Conference Semifinal schedule is as follows:

Game 1: WAT @ Sioux Falls - Friday, April 18 | 7:05 PM CST

Game 2: WAT @ Sioux Falls - Saturday, April 19 | 6:05 PM CST

Game 3: Sioux Falls @ WAT - Monday, April 21 I 6:35 PM CST

Game 4*: Sioux Falls @ WAT - Tuesday, April 22 I 6:35 PM CST

Game 5*: WAT @ Sioux Falls - Friday, April 25 | 7:05 PM CST

*If necessary

Fans are in for a treat this weekend!

Friday Night: The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a Stampede team picture poster, courtesy of Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital. During the first intermission, the popular air mattress race returns, followed by Knocker Balls in the second intermission.

Saturday Night: The fun continues with Mr. Twister, face painting, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth in the concourse. Before puck drop, the Stampede are also hosting an Easter Trail, where fans can stop by the tables in the concourse to pick up candy and other prizes. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Our friends from 605 Ninja will perform an aerial silks act during the first intermission, and Chuck-A-Puck will take place in the second intermission, with proceeds benefiting the Washington High School Soccer Program.

