Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Madison Capitols 4, Green Bay Gamblers 3

April 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Aidan Park and Mason Moe each had a pair of goals. Moe's goals helped bring the Capitols back from a 3-2 deficit to win with in regulation and take a key lead in a short three-game series.

