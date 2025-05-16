Sports stats



USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks

Clark Cup Final - Game 3: Muskegon Lumberjacks 2, Waterloo Black Hawks 1

May 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
The Muskegon Lumberjacks pulled within one game of their first Clark Cup in team history with a 2-1 double overtime victory at Trinity Health Arena.
