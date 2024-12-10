City of Lancaster, Lancaster Stormers to Host New Year's Eve Celebration

LANCASTER, Pa. - The City of Lancaster and the Lancaster Stormers announced this week the City of Lancaster's New Year's Eve Celebration, to be held on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The event is free and open to the public.

Part of the Lancaster City for the Holidays series, the event will include music, delicious food, and festive entertainment. A kid's New Year's Eve countdown will occur at 10 p.m. Free transportation will be available from Lancaster city neighborhoods to Clipper Magazine Stadium. Additional details will be available on www.visitlancastercity.com/nye in the coming weeks.

"As we ring in the New Year, we're excited to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Lancaster with a community event that brings everyone together. I look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike for a night of joy, reflection, and anticipation for a bright year ahead," said Mayor Danene Sorace.

The event will be held in partnership with the Lancaster Stormers.

"The Lancaster Stormers are proud to partner with the City of Lancaster for this year's New Year's Eve festivities. Just as we bring the community together during the baseball season, we're pleased to help kick off 2025 with an unforgettable celebration," said Mike Reynolds, general manager of the Lancaster Stormers

The City of Lancaster thanks Lancaster City for the Holidays sponsors Giant, Pennie, Willow Valley Communities, and Benchmark Construction, whose support makes Lancaster City for the Holidays events possible.

