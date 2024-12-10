Bill Pulsipher Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former starting pitcher Bill Pulsipher has been chosen as the sixth member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Pulsipher spent parts of four seasons with the Ducks from 2004 to 2007. During that time, he made 37 appearances (36 starts) and compiled a 17-10 record with a 4.17 ERA, four complete games and one shutout. He also totaled 162 strikeouts over 229.0 innings of work while walking 68 batters. During the Ducks championship season of 2004, the former Mets second rounder went 9-5 with a 3.67 ERA in 18 games (17 starts). He then won both of his playoff starts: Game Two of the North Division Championship Series with the Ducks facing elimination - the first home playoff game in franchise history - and the clinching Game Three of the Atlantic League Championship Series.

The now 51-year-old earned an Atlantic League All-Star Game selection in 2004 and was named an ALPB Postseason All-Star that same year. He had his contract purchased from the Ducks by the Seattle Mariners in 2004 before returning to the Flock later that season and helping them win the league title. The southpaw then became the third player in team history to reach the Major Leagues after playing with Long Island when the St. Louis Cardinals called him up in April of 2005. Pulsipher currently resides with his family in East Moriches, N.Y., works in the road construction industry and gives personal pitching instruction at 365 Athletics in Bellport.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, '21) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Starting Pitcher

Third Base Starting Pitcher

Outfield Closer

Outfield Pitcher

Outfield Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

