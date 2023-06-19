Chukars Salvage Game 3

OGDEN, Utah - The Chukars were looking to avoid the sweep to Ogden in game 3 of their set on Sunday afternoon.

Armando Valle got the start for Idaho Falls, but only lasted one out into the first inning before he was replaced by Victor Rodriguez. Mitchell Stone was the starter for the Raptors.

Idaho Falls got the scoring started in the top of the first, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Tyler Wyatt, an RBI walk from Trevor Halsema, and then a wild pitch allowed Sam Troyer to score.

The Raptors answered back with four runs of their own in the first inning. Armando Valle exited in the first, but Victor Rodriguez was phenomenal in relief of him. At the end of one inning, the Raptors were up 4-3.

The Chukars tied up the game in the fourth inning, when Trevor Halsema got his second RBI of the game thanks to a single that brought Chris Monroe home.

In the 4th inning, Idaho Falls' bats broke out in a big way. After Sam Troyer reached on an error, and the Raptors decided to intentionally walk Monroe, Tyler Wyatt blasted a three run home run over the left field wall. Mark Herron Jr. made it back-to-back jacks with his first of the season only a few pitches later.

Ogden's Manager Kash Beauchamp and pitching coach Evan Parker were both ejected from the game in the fourth inning after arguing balls and strikes with home plate ump Brady Parrish.

The Chukars would continue their hot hitting in the fifth inning, when Sam Troyer belted his first home run of the season, bringing home both Brandon Bohning and Alex Stinnett. At the end of five, the Chukars were up 11-4.

The score would remain the same until the ninth inning. Both Victor Rodriguez and Jacob Bogacz were lights-out in relief. Rodriguez pitched 4.2 shutout innings, giving up only three hits, on a walk and four strikeouts. Bogacz went two innings strong, giving up no runs on one hit and a walk.

Ogden would stage a mini-comeback, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it was futile as the final score of this game would favor Idaho Falls 11-7. Victor Rodriguez picked up his first win of the season, while Raptors' starter Mitchell Stone took the loss. The Chukars come home to take on the Missoula Paddleheads on Tuesday evening. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM.

