Chukars Lose Game Two vs Raptors

OGDEN, Utah - The Chukars and Raptors played game two of their short three game series on Saturday evening in Ogden.

Jack Dicenso got the start for Idaho Falls, while Pablo Arevalo was on the bump for Ogden.

Both teams were scoreless through the first two innings, then the Raptors got the scoring started in the third. Juan Teixeira and Landen Barnes hit back-to-back RBI singles, then Dakota Conners laid down a suicide squeeze to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Pablo Arevalo was perfect through three and two thirds innings, until Tyler Wyatt hit a single up the middle to break up the perfecto. The very next batter was Chris Monroe, and he belted his fourth home run of the season to make it a 3-2 game.

The Raptors put the game to bed by scoring eight runs on nine hits in the bottom of the fifth. 12 batters came up in the inning, and at the end of the frame, the score was 11-2.

Idaho Falls scored a run in both the 6th and 7th innings, thanks to RBI singles from Chris Monroe and Robb Paller. Ogden scored three in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Ultimately Ogden would win this game by a score of 15-4. The Chukars will try to salvage game three on Sunday afternoon, before heading home to take on the Missoula Paddleheads, who have the best record in the Pioneer League. First pitch for tomorrow is scheduled at 2:00 PM.

