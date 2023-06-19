Chukars Lose Game One in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah - The Chukars dropped game one of their three game set against the Raptors on Friday evening in Ogden.

Dusty Baird was on the mound for the Chukars, while Ed Baram was on the bump for the Raptors.

Ogden got the scoring started in the first thanks to a wild pitch from Baird, and they didn't look back from there. They scored two more in the second, four in the third, and one in the fourth to make it an 8-0 ballgame.

Idaho Falls got a run back in the 6th inning, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Tyler Wyatt. But in the bottom of the seventh the Raptors put the game away. They scored five in the frame thanks to RBI doubles from Sal Gozzo, Nick Ulstch, and Reese Alexiades. Nick Ultsch had a great day for Ogden at the plate, as he ended the night with three extra base hits, and was a homer shy of the cycle.

Idaho Falls scored one more run in the top of the 9th thanks to a sacrifice fly from Trevor Halsema. At the end of the game, Ogden took game one by a score of 13-2.

Starter Dusty Baird took the loss for Idaho Falls, while Ed Baram got the win for Ogden. The Chukars and Raptors play on Saturday at 6:30PM. You can watch the game on FloSports, or listen to it on KSPZ 98.7FM, 980AM.

