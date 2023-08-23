Chukars Plate 11 Enroute to Series Lead

August 23, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Range Riders had their series tied up at two and two heading into Saturday's evening game.

It was Tom Walker getting the start for Idaho Falls, while Jack White took the bump for th Range Riders.

Just like the Chukars have in their previous two games, they took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. After Michael Kohn legged out an RBI infield single, Tyler Wyatt followed it up with his second home run over the last two nights. Wyatt wouldn't be done there.

The good guys added three more onto their line in the bottom of the third. This time the first run came off of Trevor Halsema's bat thanks to an RBI single. Then it was Tyler Wyatt AGAIN in the same frame. His second two-run home run of the day put Idaho Falls on top 6-0.

The Range Riders started their climb back in the top of the fourth. It was an RBI double from Ben Fitzgerald, followed by an RBI groundout from Matt Clayton. Christian Kirtley's solo shot in the 6th inning made it 6-3, then in the seventh Dean Miller went the opposite way for a two run blast to cut it down to a 6-5 Chukars lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, however, the Chukars tacked on another run thanks to Mark Herron Jr.'s RBI groundout.

In the ninth it was Idaho Falls putting the nail in the coffin. The Chukars scored four runs on three RBI Singles in a row from Eduardo Acosta, Trevor Halsema, and Michael Kohn. Kohn's single went for two RBI's.

Tom Walker had one of his stronger starts of the season, tossing six innings of three run ball. Robbie Brown and Bryant Bagshaw both tossed scoreless innings of work out of the bullpen.

Offensively, Tyler Wyatt (2-5, 2HR, 4RBI), Trevor Halsema (2-5, 2RBI, 2R), and Michael Kohn (3-5, 3RBI, 2R) had the best days.

The Chukars will look to take the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM, while the gates will open at 1:00.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.