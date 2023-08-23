Clark's Eighth Inning No-No Lifts Glacier over Missoula

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - Jonathan Clark had one of the best starts by a Glacier Range Rider (44-33) in franchise history Tuesday night, as the rookie took a no-hitter 7.2 innings before having it broken up by the Missoula Paddleheads (57-22). The stellar start was still enough for Range Riders to lock down a 3-2 win to open the series over Missoula.

The game started with 13 straight batters retired by Clark with the only hiccup in that coming in the third inning when the Missoula catcher worked a walk before Ryan Cash grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to dispense both Paddleheads in one swift movement. Finally, in the fifth, another Paddlehead walked, but Clark retired the next two to keep it clean. Two more walks and a reached-on error occurred, but no hits were recorded by Missoula and Clark had made it through the seventh with a zero in the hit column for his opposition.

Coming back out in the eighth with over 100 pitches thrown, a strikeout and a groundout to first had Clark threw seven and two-thirds of no-hit baseball before the Paddleheads finally notched a knock with a triple down the right field line that landed just a few inches in fair territory. Clark exited to a standing ovation from the Flathead Faithful and although Missoula got two across in the eighth, Montana Quigley escaped the jam to be able to keep Glacier in front by a score of 3-2.

Of course, Glacier provided enough run support for Clark as well and that was thanks in big part to run creating from Mason Dinesen. After the scoring opened on a two-out RBI double by Jackson Raper to score Christian Kirtley, Dinesen was responsible for the next two runs. The Range Rider right fielder reached on an infield single, got to second on a balk, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth he again reached on an infield single, advanced to second on a groundout, stole third, then scored on Gabe Howell sac fly.

Entering the top of the ninth, the Range Riders had a one-run edge for one of the best closers in PBL, Justin Coleman. The first batter was plunked before a pop out attained out number one. A walk then put runners on first and second with one out. Clutch as ever, JCole struck out the next batter then enticed a fly out from Cash to end the contest.

This win marks the 50th home win in franchise history and equalizes the 25 the squad had last year at home. Glacier will continue its playoff hunt tonight at 7:05 PM with another matchup versus the Paddleheads at Glacier Bank Park.

