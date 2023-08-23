Mustangs Run Wild in Victory over Chukars

August 23, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars scored five runs in the first inning, however, that is all they would get, falling 14-5 in Billings on Tuesday night.

Following convincing wins over the Range Riders, Idaho Falls entered Tuesday's game with the Billings Mustangs, looking to continue their late-season playoff push.

Following a two-hour delay, Idaho Falls gave the start to Dusty Baird for his seventh start of the season.

Billings gave Karan Patel the start for the 13 time this season.

Idaho Falls started the scoring in the top of the first inning. The first run came from Eduardo Acosta, who slapped an RBI single to score Sam Troyer. Trevor Halsema followed and drove in Acosta with an RBI double. Tyler Wyatt also smacked a double in the inning, scoring a pair of runs. Finally, Stephen Cullen capped off the inning, with an RBI single to give the Chukars a 5-0 lead.

The Mustangs quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a pair of 2 RBI doubles. The first came from John Michael Faile. The second came from Brendan Ryan, cutting the Chukars' lead to 5-4.

Billings jumped ahead in the bottom of the second inning, thanks to five runs on four hits. Emmanuel Sanchez capped the inning off for the Mustangs when he grounded into a fielder's choice and gave his team a 9-5 lead.

The Mustangs added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth inning, thanks to Ryan's second home run of the season, putting them ahead 10-5.

After an RBI single gave Billings an 11-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, they got a pair of home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, to give them a 14-5 lead.

In the end, the Chukars fell 14-5 at the hands of the Mustangs.

For the Chukars, Baird was handed the loss, going 1.0+ innings and surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits.

For the Mustangs, Patel went 0.1 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits. While Jacob Stobart collected the win in relief, going 3.2 innings and allowing no runs on five hits.

With the loss, the Chukars dropped their second-half record to 13-18 (29-49 overall).

The Chukars will return to action on Wednesday when they faceoff with the Mustangs. The first pitch of that game will be thrown at 6:35 p.m. in Billings.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.