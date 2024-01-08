Christine Blaine Named CEO of Sports Facility, LLC, Parent Company of Wild Things

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Sports Facility, LLC, the parent company of the Washington Wild Things, has named Christine Blaine as its Chief Executive Officer.

Blaine was the first employee of the Washington Wild Things when the club was purchased from Canton and moved to Washington, Pennsylvania in 2001. She was with the organization before the team was named or the ballpark was constructed. Blaine's original position was Director of Marketing and Communication and among other roles, she most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships with the team, which included ticket and sponsorship sales, plus more.

In her new role, Blaine will continue her work in corporate partnerships along with overseeing other departments at Wild Things Park, which includes the sales staff.

"Chris was our first employee, and she knows the business inside and out, so we thought it would behoove us to put her in this role, so she can share her knowledge with the rest of the team," said Stu Williams, owner of Sports Facility, LLC. "Chris is an essential member of our staff and any success the organization has is in part due to her efforts."

She holds an AB in Communication Arts from Grove City College, an MEd in English from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania (now PennWest Edinboro) and an MA in Corporate Communications from Duquesne University. Prior to working with the Wild Things, Blaine taught high school English, Theatre and Public Speaking at Fort LeBoeuf High School in Erie County and she worked at the Meadows Race Track.

