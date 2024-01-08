Sussex County Miners Annlunce Passing of Broadcaster Bret Leuthner

Skylands Stadium, Sussex County, NJ- The Sussex County Miners express their profound grief over the loss of Bret Leuthner, an esteemed member of our broadcasting team and a significant figure in the independent baseball community. Born on March 3, 1974, Bret's journey ended on December 31, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bret's deep understanding of sports and his famous call, "Wrap it up! The Miners win!" made him a beloved personality among both fans and colleagues. He will be remembered not only for his passion for broadcasting and the game but also as a loving father to his children, Serena, Trevor, and Rylee.

His colleagues remember him as an inspiration, particularly in his battle against cancer. "Bret's commitment to sports and our community was truly exceptional," noted a team member. Another colleague added, "He was much more than a co-worker; he was a foundational part of our community."

A memorial service is scheduled for January 16th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Ridgewood, NJ (1 Passaic St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450).

In honor of Bret Leuthner's remarkable legacy, the Sussex County Miners are organizing the Bret Leuthner Memorial Game on Saturday, May 11th, 2024. This special event is not just a tribute to Bret's passion for baseball and broadcasting, but also an opportunity to support his family. We are committed to setting up a trust fund where all proceeds from the event will be dedicated to ensuring the future well-being of his beloved children, twins Serena and Trevor, age 12, and Rylee, age 3.

Further details about the memorial game and how the community can participate and contribute to this cause will be announced in the upcoming months. For more information or inquiries on how to get involved, please reach out to contact@scminers.com. Join us in celebrating Bret's life and helping to secure a bright future for his children

For additional information or to share your memories of Bret, please reach out to Contact@SCMiners.Com.

