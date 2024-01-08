Flaig to Work with Orioles' MiLB Squads

January 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Otters athletic trainer Dr. Mandy Flaig, LAT, ATC has been hired by the Baltimore Orioles to work alongside their MiLB teams for the upcoming season.

Flaig, a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, served as the Otters' athletic trainer for the last two seasons, traveling with the team for all road games as well.

"My time with the Otters has been one of my favorite experiences," Flaig said. "My memories here will never be forgotten."

Following the 2022 season, Flaig was named the Frontier League Athletic Trainer of the Year, voted upon by the other team field managers and staff members from around the league.

"We are very thankful for all of the work Mandy put in to keep our guys healthy all season long," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "We are excited to see her succeed at the MiLB level with the Orioles."

Flaig is a three-time college graduate, receiving degrees from Georgetown College (Bachelors of Science: Athletic Training), Western Kentucky University (Masters of Science in Sports Administration) and Indiana State University (Doctorate of Athletic Training).

She was also recently published in Internet Journal Allied Health Sciences and Practice with her research work titled 'The Knowledge of Complementary and Integrative Health.'

With Flaig's departure, the Otters are now in search of a new athletic trainer. Interested applicants can apply here.

Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2023 season. Individuals who pay in full by March 1 are eligible for exclusive season ticket holder benefits. Find more information here or call us at (812) 435-8686.

Group and single-game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.