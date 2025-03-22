Sports stats



NLL Toronto Rock

Chris Boushy Goes Superhuman in Rock Win!

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video


Chris Boushy made the Toronto Rock's win over Philadelphia look EFFORTLESS with a hat trick & 3 assists!
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Toronto Rock Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central