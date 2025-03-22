Chris Boushy Goes Superhuman in Rock Win!

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Chris Boushy made the Toronto Rock's win over Philadelphia look EFFORTLESS with a hat trick & 3 assists!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.