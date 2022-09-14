Chourio Drives in Three in Double-A Debut as Shuckers Top Wahoos

BILOXI, MS - Three RBI from their newest player and a quality outing from RHP Carlos Luna (W, 5-5) propelled the Biloxi Shuckers (63-67, 29-34 2nd Half) to a 7-2 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (67-59, 32-30) on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The victory was the Shuckers' fifth in a row, their longest winning streak since opening the season with a seven-game winning streak.

The Shuckers jumped out to a lead in the top of the second inning. Ethan Murray singled to begin the frame before LHP Zach King (L, 2-6) walked Terence Doston on four pitches. After a strikeout, Jason Lopez worked a walk, and two batters later Jackson Chourio doubled off the right-field wall, scoring two runners to give Biloxi a 2-0 lead. It was the first hit at Double-A for the 18-year-old outfielder in his second Double-A plate appearance.

Luna allowed one of just two runs in the bottom of the second inning on a single and a double but limited the damage to maintain a one-run Shuckers' lead. Garrett Whitley restored the Shuckers' two-run lead with a solo home run to left in the third, his seventh of the year, making it 3-1 Shuckers.

Pensacola scored their only other run of the night on three singles across five batters in the home half of the fourth. Luna struck out J.D. Orr to stop the Blue Wahoos' rally and gave up just two more base runners over the rest of his outing. All told, Luna pitched a season-high six innings and allowed just two runs while not walking a batter and striking out six.

Biloxi earned some breathing room with a four-run sixth inning. Felix Valerio singled to start the inning and Murray followed with a double to left. Yeison Coca walked with one out and Lopez shot a single into right field, driving in Valerio to make it 4-2 Shuckers'. Corey Ray doubled to straight away center to drive in another pair and a sacrifice fly to center by Chourio pushed Biloxi to a 7-2 advantage.

RHP Taylor Floyd worked a scoreless seventh, striking out one, and RHP Ryan Middendorf pitched the final two innings, giving up just a hit and a walk while not allowing a run.

The Shuckers continue their final series of the year on Wednesday night in Pensacola. RHP T.J. Shook (3-2, 5.93) is set to take the hill for Biloxi opposite Wahoos' RHP A.J. Ladwig (8-5, 4.13) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

