Biscuits Blank M-Braves to Clinch Second Half South Division

PEARL, MIS. - The Montgomery Biscuits (68-58/40-24) stumped the Mississippi Braves (77-55/30-32), 2-0, Tuesday night at Trustmark Stadium. The Biscuits recorded their second-straight shutout as they kept the M-Braves to a season-low two hits.

In the top of the first, M-Braves starter Allan Winans retired the Biscuits with ease going one-two-three. Biscuits starter John Doxakis duplicated Winans' effort retiring the M-Braves in the same way.

In the top of the second inning the Biscuits threatened to take the lead after outfielder Jordan Qsar was able to get in scoring position. After a sharp ground ball single, Qsar advanced to second after a caught stealing error by second baseman Jalen Miller. Winans was able to get out of the inning without further damage as Biscuits catcher Blake Hunt grounded out.

In the bottom of the fifth, the M-Braves were close to scoring the game's first run. M-Braves Riley Delgado got on base with a single. A wild pitch by Doxakis advanced Delgado to second. With two outs, Doxakis walked Andrew Moritz to put runners on first and second. Doxakis was able to calm down and record his fifth strikeout to get out of the inning and keep it tied at zero. That would be the last of Doxakis on the mound as he finished his start allowing just two hits, one walk, and six strikeouts before Biscuits reliever Josh Roberson entered the game.

Delgado's single would be the last base hit for the M-Braves for the night as the Montgomery Bullpen did great in halting any more offense. Although the Biscuits were on fire on the mound, the Biscuits were only able to get two base hits through the next three innings as the game stayed scoreless entering the ninth.

M-Braves reliever Kyle Wilcox (0-1) opened the top of the ninth on the mound. He immediately had a hard time with his control as he walked Biscuits first baseman Evan Edwards and outfielder Niko Hulsizer back-to-back. The Biscuits then successfully pulled off a double steal to put runners on third and second with just one out. Wilcox intentionally walked Jordan Qsar to load the bases. Biscuits newcomer, Alejandro Pie then connected on a go-ahead two-run single to put the Biscuits up 2-0.

Biscuits reliever Andrew Gross (2-3) closed out the lights for the M-Braves getting four-straight strikeouts to send the M-Braves packing with a loss. With the win, the Biscuits clinch the Second-Half South Division.

The Biscuits return to action Wednesday when RHP Michael Mercado (4-7) faces LHP Dylan Dodd (1-4).

