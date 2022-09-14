Osborne Goes Deep, But Blue Wahoos Silenced by Shuckers

September 14, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' J.D. Osborne in action

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' J.D. Osborne in action(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their second straight game to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday, falling 8-2.

J.D. Osborne was 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk, but it wasn't nearly enough as the Shuckers extended their winning streak to six games.

On short notice, reliever Andrew McInvale (L, 2-3) was asked to make a spot start for the Blue Wahoos. The righty turned in 3.0 innings, but allowed four runs in the second as Biloxi claimed the early lead and ran with it. A run-scoring error from first baseman Marcus Chiu opened the door for Corey Ray's RBI single, turning a two-run inning into a four-run frame.

The Shuckers added more offense in the fourth against Zack Leban with a two-run home run from Nick Kahle. Osborne's solo homer in the fourth was followed by a run-scoring throwing error from Biloxi center fielder Jackson Chourio in the fifth to draw the score to 6-2, but that was all the offense the Blue Wahoos could muster against Biloxi starter T.J. Shook (W, 4-2).

Ethan Murray hit a solo homer in the sixth for the Shuckers, and Zavier Warren capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth to bring Biloxi to their final lead of 8-2.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday evening. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio), MiLB.tv (streaming) and YurView FL (television). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.