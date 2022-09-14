Ashcraft Strikes Out Six in Rehab Start

Cincinnati Reds righthander Graham Ashcraft struck out six batters over three innings in his rehab appearance, but the Lookouts lost to the Smokies, 5-2.

In the second, Tennessee scratched out two runs against Ashcraft to take a 2-0 lead. After three innings, Lookouts starter Joe Boyle entered the game and only allowed two earned runs over five innings. The righty also struck out seven and now has 31 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Chattanooga scored their first run of the game on a Daniel Vellojin RBI single. They added one more in the ninth on a grounder by Brian Rey.

