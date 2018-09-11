Chihuahuas Announce 2019 All-Star Season Schedule

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas announced their 2019 season schedule, including the dates for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star game on Tuesday. The season kicks off in El Paso on April 4th versus the Las Vegas 51s (New York Mets) at Southwest University Park.

The 140-game schedule includes the 32nd edition of the Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game to be played at Southwest University Park, July 8-10, in a nationally televised game. The game includes a number of events including the Home Run Derby.

"The Chihuahuas ownership and staff are looking forward to the All-Star season filled with new promotions, fun and events. Our sixth season will also see our 3-millionth fan!" said Sr. Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

As members of the Pacific Coast League's (PCL) Pacific Conference, the Chihuahuas will face Albuquerque, Fresno, Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake and Tacoma four times, twice each in home-and-away series.

The Chihuahuas will take on each member of the American Conference once, including visits to Iowa (June 4-6), Omaha (June 7-10), Nashville (July 30-August 1) and Memphis (August 2-5). Round Rock will visit El Paso in a three game series, August 7-9, and San Antonio, who will make the move from Double-A to Triple-A in 2019, will follow, August 10-13.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 4th in a five game home series vs. the Las Vegas 51s to kick-off a 12-game April home schedule that includes Easter Sunday on April 21st. The Chihuahuas will play 15 home games in May and June, including Father's Day on June 16th, 10 home games in July and finish the home season on Thursday, August 29th. The regular season ends in Sacramento on Labor Day, September 2nd.

The complete 2019 Chihuahuas schedule as well as a home schedule breakdown follows.

The Chihuahuas ended their Fifth Season Celebration with their fourth consecutive PCL Pacific Southern Division title, won 82 games - the most since making the move to El Paso, and welcomed more than 500,000 fans through the Southwest University Park gates for the fifth consecutive season.

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for 2019 Season Seats, Groups and Premium Hospitality Events. All patrons who purchase Season Seats and Paw-tial Plans, as well as any groups who place deposits, will receive priority purchase for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. For more information call (915) 533-BASE, email tickets@epchihuahuas.com, or visit EPChihuahuas.com.

Individual game ticket sales, game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

2019 Chihuahuas Schedule

DATE TEAM AFFILIATE

April 4-8 Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

April 9-11 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

April 12-15 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

April 16-18 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

April 19-22 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

April 24-28 at Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

April 29-May 2 at Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

May 3-6 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

May 7-10 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

May 11-14 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

May 16-20 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

May 21-24 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

May 25-May 28 at Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

May 29-June 2 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

June 4-6 at Iowa Cubs Chicago Cubs

June 7-10 at Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals

June 12-14 New Orleans Baby Cakes Miami Marlins

June 15-18 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

June 20-24 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

June 25-28 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

June 29-July 3 Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

July 4-7 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

July 8-10 Triple-A All-Star Game El Paso, Texas

July 11-14 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

July 15-18 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

July 19-21 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

July 23-25 at Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

July 26-28 Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

July 30-August 1 at Nashville Sounds Oakland A's

August 2-5 at Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals

August 7-9 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

August 10-13 San Antonio Missions Milwaukee Brewers

August 15-18 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

August 19-21 Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

August 22-25 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

August 26-29 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

August 30-September 2 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

2019 Chihuahuas Home Schedule

DATE TEAM AFFILIATE

April 4-8 Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

April 16-18 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

April 19-22 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

May 3-6 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

May 7-10 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

May 21-24 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

May 29-June 2 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

June 12-14 New Orleans Baby Cakes Miami Marlins

June 15-18 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

June 25-28 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

June 29-July 3 Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

July 8-10 Triple-A All-Star Game El Paso, Texas

July 11-14 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

July 26-28 Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

August 7-9 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

August 10-13 San Antonio Missions Milwaukee Brewers

August 19-21 Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

August 22-25 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

August 26-29 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

2019 Home Schedule Breakdown

By Month

April 12

May 15

June 15

July 10

August 18

By Day of the Week

Sunday 10

Monday 8

Tuesday 9

Wednesday 10

Thursday 11

Friday 12

Saturday 10

By Team

Albuquerque 8

Fresno 8

Las Vegas 8

New Orleans 3

Oklahoma City 4

Reno 8

Round Rock 3

Sacramento 8

Salt Lake 8

San Antonio 4

Tacoma 8

