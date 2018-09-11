Redbirds, KTG USA Partner for $1 Tickets for this Weekend's PCL Championship Series Games

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds and KTG USA have teamed up to offer $1 tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's Pacific Coast League Championship Series games at AutoZone Park.

The $1 Dugout and Field Box tickets can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs and at the AutoZone Park Box Office.

The Redbirds are vying for their second-straight PCL championship and have the chance to clinch the title in Downtown Memphis. Games 3, 4, and 5 of the best-of-five series are scheduled for AutoZone Park on Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (6:35 p.m.), and Sunday (5:05 p.m.), after the series with the Fresno Grizzlies (Astros) begins in California tonight and tomorrow.

Saturday's game would have postgame fireworks.

"We appreciate KTG USA stepping up and helping us offer $1 tickets for this weekend's championship games," Redbirds President/General Manager Craig Unger said. "These Redbirds have a chance to bring another championship to The Bluff City, and we want to pack AutoZone Park and show the team that our entire region is behind them. We want to create an amazing atmosphere for championship baseball, and we thank KTG USA for sharing that vision with us."

A PCL title would be the Redbirds' fourth in franchise history, joining 2000, 2009, and 2017. A second-straight league championship this weekend would also mark the first time a Memphis professional baseball team has won back-to-back titles since the Memphis Chickasaws in 1952-53.

The 2017 and 2018 Redbirds, piloted by back-to-back PCL Manager of the Year Stubby Clapp, won 174 regular-season games, the most in a two-year span by a Memphis pro baseball team since the Chickasaws in 1933-34.

The Redbirds' 2018 Playoffs are presented by Hope Church, KTG USA, and Silky O'Sullivan's.

