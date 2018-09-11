Chasers Partner with Sarpy County Tourism for Expansions at Werner Park

PAPILLION, NE - In partnership with Sarpy County Tourism and in anticipation of the 2019 Royals Exhibition Game at Werner Park presented by Cobalt Credit Union, the Omaha Storm Chasers have announced off-season improvement plans for Werner Park that will consist of an expansion of the Storm Front Team Store that will include housing the Sarpy County Tourism Offices, in addition to an expansion of the hospitality area located behind home plate on the primary concourse along with renovations of two existing suites.

"We are pleased to partner with Sarpy County to welcome Sarpy Tourism to Werner Park. This is another step toward the overall development of Pennant Place and improvements at Werner Park over the next few years", said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "We have enjoyed our relationship with Sarpy County Tourism and everybody stands to benefit from these expansions, specifically our fans with added Storm Front Team Store space and enclosed hospitality areas for Chasers games and events."

"The County is always working on ways to enhance Werner Park and build on the County's long-term partnership with the Storm Chasers," said Don Kelly, Chair of the Sarpy County Board. "Locating the County's Tourism Office at Werner Park and participating in the expansion of the hospitality area will continue the County and Storm Chasers' commitment to providing a great experience and additional amenities for the 500,000+ residents and out of town visitors who visit Werner Park each year."

Construction is expected to begin before the end of September. Work is anticipated to be completed prior to the 2019 Royals Exhibition Game presented by Cobalt Credit Union at Werner Park on March 25. The Storm Front Team Store expansion that will also house the Sarpy County Tourism Offices, will feature an approximately 2,500 square foot space increase. The expanded hospitality area will also enable Werner Park to host a larger number of special events and activities throughout the year.

Following the Royals Exhibition Game, the Storm Chasers begin their 2019 home slate at Werner Park on Tuesday, April 9 versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Ticket packages for the 2019 season are available. For more information, fans may contact the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 or email tickets@omahastormchasers.com.

