Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (3-1) at Fresno Grizzlies (3-2)

Memphis Redbirds (3-1) At Fresno Grizzlies (3-2)

Tuesday, September 11 - 9:05 p.m. (CT) - Chukchansi Park (12,500) - Fresno, California

PCL Championship Series Game #1 - Series Tied (0-0)

RHP Kevin Herget (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Brady Rodgers (0-0, 11.25 ERA)

THE GAME

TODAY'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds will continue to defend their 2017 PCL Championship in the start of the PCL Championship Series tonight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Memphis won its opening series of the playoffs over Oklahoma City 3-1, while Fresno won its series with El Paso 3-2. It is the second time in franchise history that Memphis has advanced to the PCL Championship Series in consecutive seasons. The Redbirds finished the regular-season with a record of 83-57, slightly off their record-setting 91-50 2017 campaign. In last season's opening round of the playoffs, Memphis defeated the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers) in the series 3-2. Memphis then went on to defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 3-2 before falling in the Triple-A Championship Game to the Durham Bulls. Earlier today, pitchers Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha ended their rehab appearances with Memphis, while pitchers Andrew Morales and Landon Beck were placed on the Disabled List. Pitcher Will Latcham and infielder Andy Young were transferred to Memphis in corresponding moves. Today's game will be broadcast on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Kevin Herget will take the mound for the Redbirds in game one of the series with Fresno. Herget has made one appearance in the playoffs thus far, making the start in the first game of the playoffs. In that game, he took the no-decision after dazzling in five innings of work. He allowed just one run on one hit and three walks in the contest, while striking out six batters. Memphis came back late in that game to win 4-2. Herget faced the Grizzlies once in the regular-season, and struggled en route to the loss. He allowed eight earned runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings of work.

The Grizzlies will send right-hander Brady Rodgers to the mound to battle Herget and the Redbirds in game one tonight. In the regular-season, Rodgers was 3-3 with a 5.49 ERA in eight starts, none of which were against Memphis. He has made one appearance in the playoffs up to that point. He is 0-0 with an 11.25 ERA. He allowed five earned runs in four innings of that appearance against El Paso.

THIS SEASON AGAINST FRESNO: Memphis and Fresno squared off in four games this season, with Fresno taking the series win 3-1. The lone series against Fresno was a slugfest on both ends. The two teams combined for 67 runs and 13 home runs in just four games. Fresno out-hit the 'Birds and out-pitched them. The Grizzlies hit .301 off Memphis pitching, while Memphis hit just .248 off Fresno pitching. The Redbirds' pitchers struggled to a 9.49 ERA in the four games, while Fresno pitching posted a 6.25 mark. Fresno out-scored Memphis 41-to-26 in the series.

BIRD BITES

AROZARENA: Went 2-for-2 at the plate in game one Thursday night, hitting a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning

BARON: In game two against OKC Thursday night, went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, but the comeback fell just short

EDMAN: Has now played in 12 postseason games with Memphis in career; hitting .375 (9-for-24) in those games

KNIZNER: Went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk on Sunday; his pinch-runner scored game-tying run in seventh

MEJIA: Scored game-winning run in ninth inning for Memphis Friday and Sunday; hitting .467 (7-for-15) in playoffs

RAVELO: Went 2-for-3 in Friday night's comeback, walk-off win; drove in first of three Memphis runs in ninth

SCHROCK: Friday night, went 3-for-5 at the plate, driving in the game-winning run in the ninth inning

SOSA: Came into game as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning Friday night, scoring the game-tying run

THOMAS: Went 2-for-3 with two walks in Friday night's win; drove in game-tying run with single in the ninth inning

TOVAR: Last Sun. night, went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, giving Memphis the win; Sat. night, went 3-for-5 with two RBI

URIAS: Sunday afternoon, moved tying runner to third base on a sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning; run later scored

WILLIAMS: Drove in all three runs Memphis scored from 8/19-8/22 on a solo home run and two-run home run

YOUNG: Will join Memphis for his Triple-A debut; hit .289 between Palm Beach and Springfield with 21 home runs

BY THE NUMBERS

3-1 record for Memphis in the opening game of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series; won the first game in 2000, 2009, 2017, and lost in 2010.

2 instances in franchise history where Memphis has advanced to the PCL Championship Series in consecutive seasons. The first instance was 2009-2010, and now 2017-2018.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds mounted two comebacks against Oklahoma City in Sunday's game to clinch their second-consecutive American Conference Championship Series.

Because Saturday's game was postponed due to heavy rainfall, Sunday's game was scheduled to be just seven innings. The 'Birds trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the seventh. Infielder Tommy Edman tied the game and sent it to extras with a sacrifice fly in the frame.

The game remained knotted at 1-1 until the top of the 10th inning. Memphis pitcher Conner Greene exited the game after throwing 2.2 strong innings. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos allowed his lone inherited runner to score on a two-run home run. He got out of the inning and Memphis went into the bottom of the frame trailing by two.

Memphis collected three hits and three walks in the frame, storming back to tie the game with two outs. With runners on first and second, Oklahoma City chose to intentionally walk Max Schrock to bring up Gallegos.

Gallegos did not disappoint. He fell behind 0-2 before roping a line drive single to left-center field to bring in the game-winning run and send Memphis to the next round.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK: Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Redbirds mounted a comeback for the ages, topping the Oklahoma City Dodgers in 10 innings to walk-off and seal their second-consecutive American Conference Championship. After Saturday's scheduled game was postponed because of rain, Memphis and Oklahoma City were to play a seven-inning game four, and if necessary, a seven-inning game five. Game five was unnecessary as Memphis posted its second wild comeback in as many games. After scoring three runs and walking off in the ninth inning in Friday's game, Memphis won in similar fashion Sunday afternoon. The 'Birds trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning against the Dodgers. Catcher Andrew Knizner led off the inning with a double, and was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Herget. Herget moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Ramon Urias, and scored on Tommy Edman's sacrifice fly to tie the game. The game remained tied at one until the top of the 10th inning when Oklahoma City hit a two-run home run to go ahead 3-1. The 'Birds battled back in the bottom of the frame. Justin Williams led off the inning with a walk, and moved to third on Tommy Edman's double one batter later. Williams scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. The next two batters struck out before Alex Mejia came to the plate. Mejia roped a single over the second baseman to score Edman and tie the game. Lane Thomas worked a walk after Mejia, and Oklahoma City chose to intentionally walk Max Schrock to load the bases and bring up pitcher Giovanny Gallegos. Gallegos fell behind 0-2 in the at-bat before lacing a single to left-center field to score the winning run and send Memphis to the PCL Championship Series.

HE CAN DO IT ALL: In Sunday's comeback, walk-off win, pitcher Giovanny Gallegos made a difference both on the mound, and at the plate. Though he allowed a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning, he rebounded to get the next batter out and give Memphis a chance to make a comeback. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th and the game tied, Gallegos was due up at the plate for Memphis. The right-hander had just one career at-bat in seven years of professional baseball before Sunday, and he was 0-for-1 in that at-bat. After falling behind 0-2 in the count, Gallegos laced a single to left-center field and Memphis walked-off in its second-consecutive game and won the American Conference Championship Series. Gallegos also earned the win on the mound, moving to 2-0 in the playoffs.

MEJIA'S ON FIRE: Sunday afternoon, Alex Mejia continued his hot-hitting, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored in Memphis' comeback win. He drove in the game-tying run with a single in the bottom of the 10th and scored the game-winning run a couple batters later. On Friday, he went 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored in the comeback win. He put the tying run in scoring position Friday night with a single to left field. On Thursday, he appeared in both games of the Memphis doubleheader. In game one, Mejia came in as a pinch-hitter and stayed in the game to play right field. Mejia did not record a hit in the contest, going 0-for-2, but he drove in the go-ahead, and eventual game-winning, run in the seventh inning on a fielder's choice. In the nightcap, Mejia got the start in right field. He went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in two runs, hitting a double, and scoring once. He drove in one run on a single in the fourth inning, and one on his double in the sixth inning. In four playoff games this season, Mejia is hitting a scorching .467 (7-for-15) with three runs scored, and five RBI.

HIT MACHINE: In Sunday's win over Oklahoma City, infielder Tommy Edman continued to collect hits and get on base for the Redbirds. He went 2-for-4 Sunday afternoon, driving in a run and scoring once. He tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly, sending the contest to extra-innings. He doubled in the 10th inning to move the lead runner to third. After the lead runner scored on a wild pitch, and he moved to third, Edman scored on Alex Mejia's single to tie the game. On Friday night, he also went 2-for-4 scoring two runs and walking once in the game. He started the Memphis comeback, leading off the ninth inning with a single, and scoring on Rangel Ravelo's hit. In four playoff games thus far, Edman is hitting .438 (7-for-16) for the 'Birds. He has scored three times and walked once so far. Edman spent most of the final month of the season on the Memphis roster. He appeared in 17 games, hitting .318 (21-for-66) with a triple, home run, five RBI, 13 runs scored, and three stolen bases. He hit safely in 13 of his 17 regular-season games, and has hit safely in all four playoff games with Memphis. Including his three playoff games, the switch-hitting infielder is hitting .341 (28-for-82) in 21 games.

BULLPEN PLAYS THE HERO: In Sunday's game four of the American Conference Championship Series, the Memphis bullpen threw nine of 10 innings to help lead Memphis to victory. Right-hander Mike Mayers got the start in the game on Major League Rehab. He threw one scoreless inning in the outing. Usual starter Jake Woodford followed Mayers, throwing four innings of one-run ball, striking out four batters. Following Woodford, left-hander Tommy Layne threw two scoreless innings before giving way to right-hander Conner Greene. Greene threw 2.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out five batters. Giovanny Gallegos was the final pitcher to appear for Memphis, getting the win. He allowed one run in 0.1 innings before notching the game-winning hit in the 10th inning. In four playoff games so far, the Memphis bullpen is 3-0. They have combined to pitch 17.0 innings, allowing just seven earned runs and four walks, while striking out 19 batters, giving them an ERA of 3.71. In comparison, through the first four playoff games, Memphis starters are a combined 0-1 with an ERA of 4.20. They have thrown just 15.0 innings, allowing seven earned runs and seven walks, while striking out 15 batters.

PCL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES HISTORY: After advancing to the Pacific Coast League Championship Series with Sunday's walk-off win, the Memphis Redbirds are looking to win consecutive PCL Championships for the first time in franchise history. Last season, Memphis beat El Paso three games to two to win its third PCL Championship in history. They also won PCL Titles in 2000 and 2009. This season marks just the second time in franchise history that Memphis made the playoffs in consecutive seasons, the other being 2009-2010. Memphis advanced to the PCL Championship round in 2010, but fell to Tacoma. Memphis has now made it to this round of the playoffs in five of the six seasons they have played in the postseason. Memphis went 3-1 in this round in 2000, 3-0 in 2009, 0-3 in 2010, and 3-2 in 2017, giving them a combined record of 9-6 in this round. The 'Birds are a combined 3-1 in the opening game of this series.

SHARING THE FUN: Including the postseason, Memphis now has four walk-off wins this season. All four of the walk-off hits have come from different players, and all of them have come since the month of August started. In early August, Rangel Ravelo hit a walk-off single to propel Memphis over the Fresno Grizzlies in the 10th inning. On August 25, Wilfredo Tovar hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth, and another run scored on an error to give Memphis a walk-off win over the Nashville Sounds, and clinch the division. Friday night, Max Schrock hit the walk-off single for the 'Birds, giving them a 2-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Dodgers, and Sunday, pitcher Giovanny Gallegos hit the walk-off single to send Memphis to the next round.

ROSTER TURNOVER: Coming into the second round of the 2018 playoffs tonight, the Memphis roster is almost completely different from the playoff roster last season. It is also almost completely different from Opening Day this season. Of the 13 position players who made an appearance in last season's playoffs, only two are still on Memphis' active roster. Wilfredo Tovar and Tommy Edman are those two players. Every other player has either been traded, released, or is at a different level of the organization. Of the 13 pitchers who appeared in the playoffs for Memphis last season, only two remain on the roster. Kevin Herget is the only active pitcher who appeared in the playoffs last season. Ryan Helsley made two appearance in the playoffs last season, but is currently on the Disabled List. Of Memphis' 25-man Opening Day roster, only nine of those players are still with the team today. Position players Steven Baron, Alex Mejia, Rangel Ravelo, Max Schrock, Wilfredo Tovar, and Randy Arozarena remain, while pitchers Kevin Herget, Andrew Morales, and Edward Mujica remain. Only Schrock, Ravelo, and Tovar were in the starting lineup for Memphis on Opening Day.

After today's transactions, Memphis has now had a franchise-record 66 players on the roster this season, though two never appeared in a game before being taken off the roster (Jesse Jenner and Michael Wacha). It is the third-consecutive season in which Memphis has used a record number of players. Of the 66 players to be listed on Memphis' roster this year, 22 of them have made their Triple-A debuts with the 'Birds, and six others have been promoted for their Major League debuts.

Pacific Coast League Stories from September 11, 2018

