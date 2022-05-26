Chihuahuas & Whataburger's Second Donation Drive for Child Crisis Center Set to Take Place Tomorrow

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas and Whataburger have partnered to collect non-perishable and monetary donations for the Child Crisis Center of El Paso. The second of five donation drives will take place Friday, May 27 during the Chihuahuas game versus Sugar Land (Houston Astros affiliate). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

The first drive, on April 30, was a success, with more than $500 in monetary donations and 40 items that were given to the Crisis Center. All items will be collected and distributed to the center on the final donation drive date August 5.

The Child Crisis Center is in need of household non-perishable items including mattress covers, bed sheets, comforters, and towels. In exchange for a donation, including monetary donations, ticketed patrons will receive a coupon good for a free Whataburger, while supplies last!

Fans will have other opportunities to donate: Sat., June 18, Fri., July 15 and Fri., August 5.

"We're proud to continue the momentum of these donation drives by partnering with the Chihuahuas to support the Child Crisis Center," said Robert Rubal, Market Leader for Whataburger. "Serving and giving back to our communities continues to be the heart of Whataburger. Thanks to the fans for helping us feed and provide a safe space for El Paso families in need."

In addition to a free Whataburger coupon, fans are eligible to win Whataburger for a year with the purchase of a 50/50 Community Jackpot ticket, presented by Texas Gas Services, during any of the respective donation games. For each ticket purchased, each patron will receive an entry to win the grand prize. Jackpot buy-ins are five numbers for $10, 20 for $20, 80 for $40, and 300 numbers for $100. A portion of the proceeds from the jackpot will benefit the Child Crisis Center.

Founded in 1980 by George and Mary Russell, the Child Crisis Center of El Paso provides crisis shelter care from newborns, young children, and young adolescents. They also provide programs including immediate crisis intervention, long-term education, and offer services to homeless families, families facing medical emergencies, substance abuse issues, families with incarcerated persons, and programs that help curb the proliferation of child abuse and neglect.

In recent years, the Crisis Center launched Military Families and Veterans Prevention Program, S.T.E.P. Parenting program, and offer case management services. For more information, visit childcrisiscenterofelpaso.org.

Individual game tickets for the donation dates and all the Chihuahuas 2022 season are on sale now. To purchase, visit epchihuahuas.com.

REMAINING DONATION DATES:

Friday, May 27 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 15 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Friday, August 5 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

