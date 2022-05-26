Space Cowboys Game Notes at ELP

May 26, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







JULKS OF ENERGY: Corey Julks hit a solo home run Tuesday and has hit seven home runs over his last 12 games. Over his last 12 games, Julks has hit .360 (18x50) with two doubles and a triple to go with the six home runs. Julks' seven May home runs are tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League. His .731 slugging percentage this month ranks second in the PCL.

DE G.O.A.T: Alex De Goti went 3-for-5 with two doubles on Wednesday, giving him 12 doubles on the year. De Goti is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League in doubles. He's also tied for fourth in the league with 19 extra-base hits.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.