OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Reno Aces (22-21) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (27-16)

Games #44 & 45 of 150/Home #23 & 24 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Tommy Henry (1-2, 4.75) vs. OKC-RHP Beau Burrows (1-2, 6.42)

RNO-RHP Drey Jameson (0-2, 11.05) vs. OKC-RHP Andre Jackson (0-3, 9.00)

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 4:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Reno Aces with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 4:45 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Game 2 will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1...The Dodgers enter today's games at a season-best 11 games above .500.

Last Game: Wednesday's game was postponed due to rain...On Tuesday, a seven-run fourth inning by the Oklahoma City Dodgers broke open the game on the way to a 14-7 win against the Reno Aces in the series opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After the Dodgers were held without a hit through the first three innings, they collected four hits and four walks in the fourth inning, including a three-run homer by Jake Lamb and bases-clearing double by Jason Martin as they took a 7-0 lead. Oklahoma City built a 9-0 lead after a two-run homer by Michael Busch into the right field upper deck in the fifth inning. The teams exchanged three runs apiece in the sixth inning as the Dodgers drew four straight walks at one point, including three in a row with the bases loaded for a 12-3 advantage. The Aces added three more runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to trim the Dodgers' lead to 12-7 before Oklahoma City added two more runs in the eighth inning via a wild pitch and RBI groundout.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Beau Burrows (1-2) makes his seventh start and ninth appearance of the season for OKC in Game 1...He most recently pitched May 20 in Sugar Land, allowing three runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings of relief and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 6-2 defeat. He threw 70 pitches over the course of his outing...After piggybacking Andre Jackson in his last two games, Burrows will start for the first time since May 8 vs. Albuquerque, when he allowed three runs and four hits over 3.2 innings for his shortest start of the season. He took the loss as OKC fell, 11-5...Burrows has a team-leading 43 strikeouts against nine walks over his first 33.2 innings...Burrows signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Nov. 28, 2021 after playing for Triple-A Toledo and St. Paul last season. He also made five MLB appearances combined for Detroit and Minnesota...He was originally selected by Detroit with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Weatherford High School (Texas)...Tonight is Burrows' first-ever appearance against the Aces.

Andre Jackson (0-3) is scheduled to start Game 2...Jackson last started May 20 in Sugar Land and was charged with a third loss in his last four outings, allowing three runs and two hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 3.0 innings in the Dodgers' 6-2 defeat. After each of the first four batters reached base and Sugar Land took a 3-0 lead with none out in the first inning, Jackson regrouped and retired nine of the final 10 batters faced...Since returning from a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late April, Jackson has allowed a combined 18 runs (17 ER) and 15 hits with 12 walks and seven strikeouts over just 7.1 total innings across his four starts (0-3)...The recent struggles are in contrast to his first three starts with OKC in April when Jackson allowed just one run and three hits over 10.2 innings, holding opponents 3-for-22 overall...Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah...Tonight is his first appearance against the Aces.

Against the Aces: 2022: 1-0 2021: 3-3 All-time: 29-22 At OKC: 21-10 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their first series of the season and their third straight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams have split their previous two season series and OKC is 21-10 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown, winning or splitting each of the teams' seven series in OKC since 2010...Entering the current series, the teams had split their last 10 games, with both teams scoring exactly 59 runs during that span...In 2021, the teams split a six-game series July 15-20 in OKC, with the Dodgers winning the first, third and sixth games of the set. The teams were even offensively as well in the series with the Dodgers taking a slight 35-34 edge in runs, a 54-52 edge in hits and 9-8 edge in homers...The teams split a four-game series Aug. 10-13, 2019, with Reno winning the first two games and OKC winning the final two meetings...OKC has not played in Reno since 2018 but will make a trip to the Biggest Little City June 14-19.

Double Dippin': After playing just one doubleheader throughout the entire 2021 season, today the Dodgers will play their second doubleheader in three weeks. On May 5, the Dodgers split a doubleheader at home with Albuquerque, dropping the first game, 5-4, before winning the nightcap, 12-3...Today will be the first time OKC and Reno have ever played a doubleheader against each other since the Aces franchise began in 2009.

Winning Ways: The Dodgers have recorded three straight wins and have now won five of their last seven games and nine of their last 12 games overall. Oklahoma City has also won three straight series, as their series record now stands at 5-0-3...The Dodgers currently sit a season-best 11 games above .500. This is the most games above .500 for the Dodgers since owning a 61-50 record Aug. 6, 2018. OKC has not been 12 games above .500 since holding a 61-49 record Aug. 5, 2018...The Dodgers currently sit one-half game behind East Division foe Round Rock for the best record in the PCL, and OKC has the most home wins in the league with a 15-7 record.

Back on the Offensive: On Tuesday, OKC scored 14 or more runs in a game for the third time this season, as well as the third time in the month of May (20 games). The Dodgers' seven runs in the fourth inning also marked the third time this season the Dodgers scored seven runs in an inning and the ninth time this season they've scored at least six runs in one inning...Four of OKC's nine hits went for extra bases and the Dodgers have 10 extra-base hits over the last two games following a stretch in which OKC had totaled eight extra-base hits over the previous four games combined...Before scoring seven runs Sunday and 14 runs Tuesday, the Dodgers had been held to four or fewer runs in four straight games for a total of 10 runs...The Dodgers are 6-for-19 with runners in scoring position over the last two games after going a combined 1-for-27 with RISP in the previous four games...OKC paces all of the Minors with 298 runs and a .381 OBP. They also rank second overall among the 120 teams with a .281 average and a .857 OPS. They lead the 30 Triple-A teams in runs, walks, AVG, OBP, SLG (.476) and OPS and are second in hits...Along with High-A Greenville, the Dodgers are one of just two teams across the Minors with three players who have 30 or more RBI (Jake Lamb, Jason Martin, Kevin Pillar).

All Walks of Life: The Dodgers' offense matched its season high with 11 walks Tuesday night, all of which came in the fourth through seventh innings. In the sixth inning, the Dodgers drew four straight walks at one point, including three in a row with the bases loaded to build a 12-3 advantage. It was the third time this season - and third time in the month of May - the Dodgers racked up 11 walks in a game and their sixth game of 2022 with a double-digit walk total...OKC is third overall in the Minors with 221 walks this season, trailing only Single-A Lake Elsinore (232) and fellow Dodgers affiliate Single-A Rancho Cucamonga (226).

J Mart Special: Jason Martin collected a game-high and season-high five RBI Tuesday as he went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and scored a run. He became the fourth OKC Dodgers player to tally five or more RBI in a game this season and it was his highest RBI total since also finishing with five RBI May 7, 2017 while with High-A Buies Creek...It was his sixth multi-hit game of the month, but first since May 12 as Martin had been held 1-for-18 over his previous six game entering last night...His bases-clearing double in the fourth inning was his team-best ninth double of the season.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb hit his team-leading 11th homer of the season Tuesday with a three-run shot in the fourth inning and is now tied for the second-most homers in the PCL. Lamb has reached base in 21 of his last 22 games, while hitting safely in 18 of those games. During the 22-game stretch, Lamb is batting .338 (27x80) with eight homers, three doubles, 23 RBI, 19 runs scored and 16 walks...He's homered in five of his last 10 games and in six of his last 13 games.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas scored two more runs Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a RBI and two walks. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games (.351; 20x57) and has also hit safely in 20 of his last 23 games, batting .374 (34x91) with 11 extra-base hits, 13 multi-hit games, 18 RBI, 18 walks and 32 runs scored. The 22-year-old ranks tied for second in all of the Minors with 44 runs scored, and he tops the PCL with 51 hits and is tied for first with 30 walks this season, while his 85 total bases are third...Vargas has reached base safely in 24 of his last 25 games since April 26 and has slashed .357/.462/.592 during that time.

When In Romero: Stefen Romero did not play Tuesday, but on Sunday went 2-for-4 with both a homer and a double. Over his last three games, Romero is 7-for-13 with two homers, three doubles and six RBI...Romero now has 18 RBI in his first 14 games of the season and has reached base safely in all 14 games...Since April 30, Romero has 18 RBI despite only playing in 12 games during that time...He has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .333 (17x51) with 10 extra-base hits.

Looking For a Busch: Michael Busch swatted his second homer since joining Oklahoma City Tuesday and reached base four times, as he also drew two walks and was hit by a pitch. He scored four runs to tie his career high, set July 25, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa. So far with the Dodgers he has hit safely in six of his first seven Triple-A games (7x25) with three doubles and two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored...His 13 total home runs lead all players in the Dodgers organization.

Around the Horn: Eddy Alvarez reached base three more times Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a RBI, double and two walks. Alvarez has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .463 (19x41) with six doubles, a triple, two homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and nine walks. He leads the PCL with a .460 OBP this season...Zach McKinstry leads the PCL in batting average (.357) and ranks second in OBP (.447)...Kevin Pillar scored three runs Tuesday as he went 2-for-4 with a walk. Pillar is second in the PCL with both a 1.031 OPS and 37 runs scored...The Dodgers have scored first in four straight games and are 16-5 when scoring first this season.

