Salt Lake Holds 4 Run Lead to Beat Sacramento

May 26, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Five Salt Lake pitchers combined on a four hitter, as the Bees down the Sacramento River Cats 5-1 on Wednesday. Starter Jake Kalish (5-1) became the Pacific Coast League's first five game winner, as he tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Andrew Wantz and Grant Dayton each worked a scoreless inning, while Gerardo Reyes was touched for a run in the ninth, but Zack Weiss recorded the final out with the potential tying run at the plate to record his second save.

With two outs in the first inning, Dillon Thomas and David MacKinnon delivered back-to-back singles and Matt Thaiss followed with a 460-foot three run homer to put Salt Lake ahead to stay. Jack Mayfield would add a sacrifice fly in the second inning and Kean Wong came through with another sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 5-0. Thaiss led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Michael Stefanic added a pair of hits.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.