Chiefs Continue Revamp of Front Office Staff

Peoria, IL-- The Peoria Chiefs continued their overhaul to the front office staff with the addition of multiple hires on Thursday.

The marketing and promotions department features some familiar faces to the Peoria area. Dustin Fitzpatrick, who serves as the team's public address announcer, is the new Promotions and Game Presentation Manager. Fitzpatrick is also the PA announcer for the Peoria Rivermen and the on-court MC for Bradley basketball games. Payton Leverton begins her first season as Community Relations and Mascot Manager. Leverton is from Peoria and graduated from Notre Dame High School. She interned with the club in 2021. Edward Schullo, another 2021 intern, is the Social Media and Marketing Manager. Schullo is a soon-to-be graduate of St. Ambrose University. Audrey Wall is a true newcomer to Peoria. Wall graduated from the University of North Georgia in December. While there, Wall worked within the school's athletic department which sponsors 13 sports.

The Chiefs have also made multiple additions to the sales staff. Alex Mahnich joins the team as an Account Executive. Mahnich spent time with the Memphis Redbirds, the Cardinals Triple-A affiliate, prior to joining the Chiefs. He also worked with Memphis 901 FC. Mahnich is a 2021 graduate of Oklahoma State University. While there, he worked within OSU's athletic department. Noelle Posner will also serve as an Account Executive. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Posner is a graduate of Auburn University, where she was the Hostess President for the school's hockey team. She spent the 2018 season with the Florence Y'alls of the Frontier League. Jake Zielinski is on board as a sales assistant. Zielinski will work in the sales department and the box office. He is a soon-to-be graduate of Bradley University.

Dan Busch comes to Peoria via the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association. Busch spent the previous eight seasons as their Assistant Director of Stadium Operations. He will now serve as the Director of Stadium Operations at Dozer Park. Busch graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in sport management.

Megan Fitzpatrick will oversee the team store as the Merchandise Manager. She comes to the team with several years of experience in retail and customer service. Fitzpatrick worked with companies such as Banana Republic/GAP Inc, Chloe & Isabel Jewelry, among others. She also works at Caterpillar.

The Chiefs will announce additional intern hires in the coming weeks. For individuals interested in a seasonal role, Dozer Park is hosting a job fair Saturday from 9:00-noon. The organization is still looking for ushers, box office personnel, ticket takers, food service workers, a Trackman operator, and members for the cleaning crew and operations staff.

