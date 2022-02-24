River Bandits Head Groundskeeper Awarded ISTMA 2021 Diamond of the Year

February 24, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Iowa Sports Turf Managers Association (ISTMA) announced Wednesday that River Bandits Director of Field Services/Head Groundskeeper Easton Williams earned its 2021 Diamond of the Year award.

The Diamond of the Year award recognizes excellence in turf management and is given to the top baseball or softball diamond in the state of Iowa, including local parks and recreation areas to Division I college and professional fields.

"The Kansas City Royals entrusted us with providing their best prospects the very best playing field and facilities," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "Easton Williams not only rose to that challenge, he surpassed it. Today we are providing the Royals with one of the very best playing fields in all of minor league baseball. We're proud of Easton and, come April, we're excited for everyone to see the next generation of Royals stars on our beautiful playing field in America's best minor league ballpark."

Williams, who enters his second season with the club, is the first River Bandits' groundkeeper to earn the award. A graduate of Kirkwood Community College, he began his career with the City Iowa City and the University of Iowa prior to joining the team in Quad Cities.

In 2021, Modern Woodmen Park played host to 59 River Bandits home games, both spring and fall home games for St. Ambrose University baseball, and various 14U/high school games.

